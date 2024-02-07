English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

ICICI Prudential plunges 10% as VNB misses estimates: Report

Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) surged 4.7 per cent to R 1,907 crore.

Tanmay Tiwary
ICICI Pru
ICICI Pru | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

ICICI Prudential plummets: The shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance dropped 10 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 463.20 per share during early trade on Thursday as weak demand led to a sharp fall in its new business margins. 

The company’s value of new business came in at Rs 436 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 618 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential’s VNB margin stood at 22.9 per cent as against 33.9 per cent (YoY).

Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) surged 4.7 per cent to Rs 1,907 crore.

Advertisement

On premium basis, 61st month persistency improved 120 basis point (bp) quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 63.1%, whereas 49th month persistency declined 220bp QoQ to 65.7 per cent.  

The company’s asset under management (AUM) soared 13.8 per cent annually to Rs 2.87 lakh crore, while solvency ratio moderated to 196.5 per cent. 

Advertisement

The company’s VNB margin is lower than estimated due to an adverse product mix. The growth in the non-ICICI Bank channel and agency channel is likely to pick up as the base effect kicks in. The increase in agent recruitment and the strong pace of new partnership additions is likely to aid premium growth,” Motilal Oswal said in a note.

As of 9:36 am, shares of ICICI Prudential were trading nearly 8 per cent lower at Rs 475 per share.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  2. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News32 minutes ago

  4. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment41 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News41 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement