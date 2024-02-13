Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 08:19 IST

India's weightage in MSCI Global Standard Index hits record high

India now holds the second-highest weightage in the MSCI Global Standard index, trailing only behind China.

Business Desk
India's weightage in MSCI Global Standard Index hits record high
India's weightage in MSCI Global Standard Index hits record high | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

MSCI Global Standard Index: Index provider MSCI, in its February review, has increased India's weightage in its Global Standard (Emerging Markets) index to a historic peak of 18.2 per cent. 

The adjustments are slated to take effect after market closure on February 29, marking a major surge from India's weightage in November 2020, which nearly doubled.

Advertisement

The uptick can be attributed to several factors, including India's standardised foreign ownership limit (FOL) in 2020, a sustained rally in domestic equities, and relatively subdued performance in other emerging markets, particularly China, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

India now holds the second-highest weightage in the MSCI Global Standard index, trailing only behind China. 

Advertisement

With consistent investment inflows from domestic institutional investors and active participation from foreign portfolio investors, Nuvama anticipates India's weightage to potentially exceed 20 per cent in the MSCI Global Standard index by early 2024.

In its latest review, MSCI incorporated five Indian stocks into its Global Standard index without any deletions. In contrast, the index provider removed 66 Chinese stocks while adding five others.

Advertisement

Notable additions to the large-cap index include state-owned lenders Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India, while Bharat Heavy Electricals and NMDC were included in the mid-cap index. 

GMR Airports Infrastructure was transitioned from the small-cap to the mid-cap index.

Advertisement

Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research estimates potential passive inflows of up to $1.2 billion from foreign portfolio investors into standard and small-cap indexes following the February review.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 08:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

9 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

10 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

10 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

10 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

10 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

10 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

10 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

10 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

10 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

13 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

16 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

16 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

16 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

17 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

17 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WWE Raw Results: Explosive action unfolds as Cody Rhodes saves Sami Zayn

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. Biden Campaign's TikTok Debut Sparks National Security Concerns

    World15 minutes ago

  3. Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Crawls Its Way To ₹15 Crore In 4 Days

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Celeb Favourite Food Dishes And Recipes For A Flavourful Treat

    Lifestyle25 minutes ago

  5. Paytm continues to struggle as stock plummets to record low

    Business News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement