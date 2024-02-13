Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

Indian markets set to open higher, following Asian peers

The GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,745.50 at 8:29 am, indicating an opening above Monday's close of 21,616.05 for the NSE Nifty 50.

Business Desk
Sensex
Market to open higher | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian shares to open higher: Indian shares are set to start the day on a positive note, taking cues from Asian markets, as investors await a crucial US inflation report. 

The easing of domestic inflation and optimism regarding potential inflows following the inclusion of five Indian stocks in a key MSCI index are bolstering sentiment.

Advertisement

The GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,745.50 at 8:29 am, indicating an opening above Monday's close of 21,616.05 for the NSE Nifty 50.

Data released on Monday showed that India's retail inflation dropped to a three-month low of 5.10 per cent in January, in line with expectations. The decline was attributed to slower price increases in certain food items. 

Advertisement

Additionally, December saw industrial output rise by 3.8 per cent year-on-year, primarily driven by manufacturing, indicating robust macroeconomic fundamentals.

Notably, MSCI increased India's weightage in its Global Standard (Emerging Markets) index to a record high of 18.2 per cent following its February review, and added five stocks. 

Advertisement

Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research estimates potential passive inflows of over $1.2 billion from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) after the index reshuffle.

Asian stocks opened higher ahead of the US inflation data, which may influence the Federal Reserve's rate decisions. Most Wall Street equities posted gains overnight.

Advertisement

Both foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities on Monday. 

FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 127 crore on a net basis, while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1,712 crore.

Advertisement

Key earnings announcements expected on Tuesday include those from Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Stocks to Watch 

Advertisement

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company's production rose 32.4 per cent year-on-year in January 2024.

Steel Authority of India: Company posted drop in third-quarter profit as higher imports dented sales volume.

Advertisement

Coal India: Company reported a higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on higher production.

 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

9 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

10 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

10 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

10 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

10 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

10 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

10 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

10 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

10 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

13 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

16 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

16 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

16 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

17 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

17 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WWE Raw Results: Explosive action unfolds as Cody Rhodes saves Sami Zayn

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. Biden Campaign's TikTok Debut Sparks National Security Concerns

    World15 minutes ago

  3. Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Crawls Its Way To ₹15 Crore In 4 Days

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Celeb Favourite Food Dishes And Recipes For A Flavourful Treat

    Lifestyle25 minutes ago

  5. Paytm continues to struggle as stock plummets to record low

    Business News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement