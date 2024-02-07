Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 08:35 IST

Indian shares set for higher open; focus on Budget, US Fed

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 reached a new record high, while Asian markets remained subdued.

Business Desk
Sensex
Sensex | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock Market: Indian shares are set to start the day higher following their strongest session in eight weeks. Investors are eyeing the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision and commentary, along with the interim Federal budget later this week.

The GIFT Nifty was at 21,961 points as of 7:50 am, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 will open above its previous close of 21,737.60. 

Advertisement

Both the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex saw their best performance since December 4, 2023, driven by gains in heavyweights Reliance Industries and ONGC amid rising oil prices.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 reached a new record high, while Asian markets remained subdued. 

Advertisement

The interim budget on Thursday and the Fed policy decision on Wednesday are expected to be key drivers for domestic equities, according to analysts.

Investors are optimistic about the interim budget's impact despite premium valuations. They eagerly await the Fed's commentary for insights into future rate paths.

Advertisement

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) broke a seven-session selling streak on Monday, buying shares worth about Rs 110 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, adding shares worth Rs 3,221 crore.

Key results expected on Tuesday include Bajaj Finserv, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Larsen and Toubro.

Advertisement

Stocks to watch 

Bajaj Finance: Company missed December quarter profit view on lending tool ban, higher provisions.

Advertisement

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Sony scrapped the $10 billion merger of its arm with the company as Zee failed to meet financial terms, according to a termination notice reviewed by Reuters.

KEC International: Company won new orders worth Rs 1,304 crore across its various businesses.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 08:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos14 minutes ago

  2. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement