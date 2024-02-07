Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Indian stocks rally on back of financial sector recovery

In the domestic market, 12 out of 13 sectors recorded gains, with financial services carrying the highest weightage, rising by 1.3 per cent.

Business Desk
Sensex
Sensex | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian shares rise: Indian shares surged on Monday, driven by a resurgence in struggling financial stocks and following the positive momentum in Asian markets.

At 9:59 am, the NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 1 per cent to reach 21,567.15 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.97 per cent to hit 71,395.13 points.

Advertisement

Asian markets experienced gains, led by China, as the country's markets regulator announced a full suspension of restricted share lending to stabilise its stock markets.

Additionally, hopes for early rate cuts were buoyed by the Federal Reserve's favoured inflation gauge showing a moderation in prices for December.

Advertisement

In the domestic market, 12 out of 13 sectors recorded gains, with financial services carrying the highest weightage, rising by 1.3 per cent.

Financial stocks had endured a 6.28 per cent decline over the past seven sessions, triggered by disappointing quarterly results from leading private lender HDFC Bank. During the same period, the benchmark Nifty had shed about 3 per cent.

Advertisement

HDFC Bank, which itself had suffered a 14.6 per cent decline over the seven sessions, rebounded by 1.3 per cent on the day.

Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, expressed optimism, stating, “We think that the bulk of the selling pressure is over and the benchmark Nifty could consolidate near the current levels in the next few sessions ahead of the Fed's rate decision and (India's) union budget due later in the week.”

Advertisement

He further noted the potential for the Federal Reserve to provide more insights into the timeline for rate cuts, while India's interim budget might spotlight sectors like infrastructure due to anticipated higher allocations.

The Federal Reserve's rate decision is scheduled for Wednesday, while India's budget presentation is set for Thursday.

Advertisement

In individual stock movements, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) surged by 4 per cent, becoming the top Nifty 50 gainer, supported by Brent crude futures reaching an eight-week high.

Conversely, shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services dropped by 6 per cent after the company reported a third-quarter profit below expectations, attributed to increased finance costs.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Siddaramaiah Leads Congress' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Against Centre

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World13 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News15 minutes ago

  5. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement