English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

IndusInd Bank beats Q3 profit estimates with 17.3% jump on strong loan growth

IndusInd Bank reported a 20% YoY growth in loan disbursements, coupled with a 13% increase in deposits.

Business Desk
IndusInd Bank Q3 earnings
IndusInd Bank Q3 earnings | Image:IndusInd Bank website
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

IndusInd Bank Q3 results: Private sector lender IndusInd Bank reported a robust 17.3 per cent increase in net profit for the third quarter, surpassing analyst estimates due to significant loan growth.

The bank disclosed a net profit of Rs 2,298 crore for the quarter ending December 31, exceeding the anticipated Rs 2,278 crore according to LSEG data.

Advertisement

IndusInd Bank reported a 20 per cent YoY growth in loan disbursements, coupled with a 13 per cent increase in deposits. The net interest margin, a crucial metric indicating the profitability of lending, slightly rose to 4.29 per cent compared to 4.27 per cent a year ago, remaining unchanged from the previous quarter.

Despite the consistent double-digit loan growth reported by Indian banks in recent months, rising deposit costs have exerted pressure on profit margins. Even HDFC Bank, India's leading private bank, reported weakened margins for the second consecutive quarter on Tuesday.

Advertisement

IndusInd Bank's net interest income, representing the difference between interest earned and paid, witnessed a substantial increase to Rs 5,296 crore from Rs 4,495 crore a year ago. Interest earned grew by 22.3 per cent, while provisions and contingencies, earmarked to cover potential loan losses, decreased by 12.3 per cent to Rs 934 crore.

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  2. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News32 minutes ago

  4. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment41 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement