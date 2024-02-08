English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

Infosys projects strong recovery in FY24 despite Q3 revenue dip: Report

The company's large deal Total Contract Value (TCV) remained robust at $3.2 billion, showcasing a 3 per cent,

Abhishek Vasudev
Infosys
Infosys reported an operating profit margin decline of 70 basis points | Image:Infosys
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Infosys eyes recovery in FY24: Infosys shares rose as much as 7.89 per cent, posting its biggest single-day gain since March 20, 2020 on Friday.

The country's second largest information technology (IT) services company, showcased resilience amid challenging market conditions, reporting a revenue of $4.66 billion, down 1.0 per cent sequentially in constant currency (CC) terms.

Advertisement

The performance exceeded market expectations, with the company managing to narrow its FY24 revenue growth guidance band to 1.5 per cent-2.0 per cent annually in CC terms, Motilal Oswal analysts said in a report.

Image credit: Infosys

Advertisement

Despite facing headwinds in certain sectors like Financial, Communications, Retail and Hi-Tech, Infosys saw compensatory growth in manufacturing, Energy, Natural Resources, and Utilities (ENU), and Life Sciences.

Large deal wins

The company's large deal Total Contract Value (TCV) remained robust at $3.2 billion, showcasing a 3 per cent annual decrease but maintaining momentum with a net new TCV at 71 per cent, Motilal Oswal said.

The management expressed confidence in the large deal pipeline, highlighting resilience in the face of an adverse demand environment. The optimism is further supported by a steady moderation in attrition (12.9 per cent in third quarter) and improved utilisation at 82.7 per cent, factors contributing to stable margins, analysts at Motilal Oswal said.

Advertisement

Image credit: Infosys
 

Infosys reported an operating profit margin decline of 70 basis points (QoQ) to 20.5 per cent, slightly surpassing Motilal Oswal estimates. The company's profitability was aided by lower-than-expected wage hike impacts, coupled with ongoing workforce reduction initiatives.

Advertisement

Expectations of stable margin

Looking ahead, analysts predict Infosys to deliver a stable margin in the fourth quarter, resulting in a projected 20.8 per cent operating profit margin for FY24, aligning closely with the midpoint of its 20 per cent-22 per cent EBIT margin guidance.

Advertisement

The report highlights Infosys's position as a beneficiary of the accelerating IT spending landscape, particularly in cloud and digital transformation areas. Analysts project a positive trajectory, with Infosys expected to improve its EBIT margins over the next two years, reaching 22.5 per cent in FY26.

Despite a few adjustments in revenue growth guidance, Infosys has maintained its margin guidance, instilling confidence among investors. Motilal Oswal reiterated its buy rating for Infosys, valuing the stock at 22 times FY26 estimated EPS, implying a target price of Rs 1,750. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement