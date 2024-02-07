Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Inox Wind Limited surges 5.14% after 3 MW turbines enlisted in RLMM by MNRE

Developed in collaboration with the renowned technology partner AMSC, the turbine features a 145 m rotor diameter, making it one of the largest in class.

Anirudh Trivedi
Inox Wind
Inox Wind | Image:Official website
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Inox Wind shares surge: Inox Wind Limited (IWL), a wind energy solutions provider, shares surged as much as 5.14 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 493.30 after its 3 MW Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) with a booster capacity of up to 3.3 MW has been enlisted in the Revised List of Models and Manufacturers (RLMM) by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India. This listing announced on January 29, 2024, signifies that the 3 MW wind turbine is now commercially available for deployment.

Designed specifically for Indian conditions, the 3 MW WTG boasts over a decade of operational history. Developed in collaboration with the renowned technology partner AMSC, the turbine features a substantial 145 m rotor diameter, making it one of the largest in its class. It will be offered in multiple hub height variants, including 100 m, 120 m, and 140 m, providing flexibility to meet diverse project requirements.

The compact design of the turbine contributes to one of the lowest levelized costs of energy (LCoE) in its category. This, in turn, results in cost efficiencies throughout the production, transport, logistics, and installation processes, providing Inox Wind with a competitive edge in the market.

Notably, the announcement comes on the heels of substantial interest from customers across Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. Inox Wind has already secured orders exceeding 550 MW for the 3 MW WTGs, reflecting a robust market demand.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, expressed his enthusiasm, stating that the RLMM listing is a pivotal moment for the company, enabling the acceleration of commercial sales. He highlighted the turbine's suitability for Indian wind conditions and its role as a key growth driver. With India aiming to achieve approximately 140 GW of wind capacity by 2030, Inox Wind positions itself as an integral player aligned with the country's Aatmanirbhar vision, ready to contribute significantly to the ambitious renewable energy targets in the next decade.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

