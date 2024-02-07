English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Investors turn cautious, trim equity holdings ahead of key inflation data, Fed meet

Data from LSEG showed that global equity funds witnessed net outflow of $2.19 billion during the week, representing the smallest weekly outflow in four weeks.

Business Desk
Sensex
The Indian equity benchmarks declined on Monday on the back of weak cues Asian markets after US bond yields jumped | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Global investors demonstrated a cautious approach by trimming their holdings in equity funds. The move preceded a inflation report scheduled for Friday and an upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting next week, events that carry the potential to reshape expectations regarding interest-rate adjustments.

Despite this caution, the surge in global stocks managed to limit fund outflows. Optimism prevailed in the market, fuelled by robust quarterly results from Netflix and optimistic forecasts from semiconductor giants such as Taiwan's TSMC and Super Micro Computer.

Advertisement

Data from LSEG showed that global equity funds witnessed net outflow of $2.19 billion during the week, representing the smallest weekly outflow in four weeks. Notably, US and European funds saw net sales of approximately $3.04 billion and $2.12 billion, respectively. In contrast, Asian funds attracted a net buying of $2.35 billion, marking the third consecutive week of inflows.

The tech sector emerged as a highlight with a substantial $2.47 billion inflow, driven by optimism surrounding positive forecasts. This marked the sector's largest inflow since November 22, 2023. Conversely, the healthcare and energy sectors witnessed net selling, amounting to $552 million and $593 million, respectively.

Advertisement

Global bond funds saw an increased interest, garnering $9.34 billion in inflows. This marked the fifth consecutive week of positive inflows. Short-term global bond funds recorded their largest inflow since October 11, 2023, at $5.29 billion, while high-yield funds saw net purchases of $880 million.

Simultaneously, investors withdrew a net $18.27 billion from money market funds, continuing as net sellers for the second successive week.

Advertisement

Within the commodities segment, precious metal funds attracted $209 million, marking their first weekly inflow in four weeks. Energy funds also observed about $54 million in net buying.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. Bumrah is the BEST-EVER pacer India has produced, ICC makes him No.1

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. We are waiting for AI competition to arrive, says Microsoft’s Nadella

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  5. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami stats so far

    Web Stories12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement