Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Japan’s Nikkei bounces back on robust energy stocks, weakening Yen

Year-to-date, the index has seen a rise of 6.8 per cent. Concurrently, the broader Topix climbed by 1.26 per cent to reach 2529.20.

Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Nikkei share average in Japan experienced a rebound on Monday, largely attributed to a surge in oil prices which bolstered energy-related stocks. This increase, coupled with a weaker yen and positive performance in other Asian equities, lifted investor confidence.

During the midday close, the Nikkei surged by 0.92 per cent to reach 36,079.14, reclaiming ground in the 36,000 range following a decline at the end of the previous week. 

Advertisement

Year-to-date, the index has seen a rise of 6.8 per cent. Concurrently, the broader Topix climbed by 1.26 per cent to reach 2529.20.

Energy-related companies spearheaded the market surge as oil prices escalated due to ongoing supply concerns following a missile strike on a Trafigura-operated fuel tanker in the Red Sea. 

Advertisement

Inpex Corp, specialising in oil and gas production, notably gained 3.78 per cent, ranking as the second-largest percentage gainer on the Nikkei.

Within sectors, mining shares recorded a significant rise of 3.43 per cent, leading gains across the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes. This was closely followed by the oil and coal product shares index, which saw an increase of 3.25 per cent.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the depreciation of the yen proved beneficial for exporters, with Honda Motor and Toyota Motor emerging as the top gainers among the top 30 core Topix stocks, surging by 3.85 per cent and 3.16 per cent respectively. 

Throughout the session, the dollar maintained a trading level around 148.18 yen, accentuating the advantageous impact of a weakened yen on overseas profits when repatriated to Japan.

Advertisement

Market sentiment received additional support from a rally in Asian stocks led by Chinese equities. Investors are closely monitoring several key events slated for the week, including the Federal Reserve's forthcoming monetary policy decision and corporate earnings announcements.

Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management, stressed the importance of upcoming company financial results and acknowledged potential fluctuations in the market. 

Advertisement

However, he expressed confidence in the overall upward trajectory of the Nikkei, anticipating stability amidst the evolving landscape.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Siddaramaiah Leads Congress' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Against Centre

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World13 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News15 minutes ago

  5. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement