Updated January 20th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

JK Cement Q3 profit jumps over sixfold to Rs 284 crore

JK Cement’s margin climbed 1,115 basis points (bps) to 21.3 per cent in Q3FY24, from 10.2 per cent in Q3FY23.

Tanmay Tiwary
Cement
JK Cement Q3 | Image:Pexels
JK Cement Q3 results: JK Cement’s consolidated net profit climbed over sixfold to Rs 284 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 37.2 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23).

The cement maker’s revenue surged 20.5 per cent to Rs 2,934.8 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 2,436 crore in Q3FY23.

The company’s EBITDA, operating profit zoomed 153 per cent to Rs 625 crore, from Rs 247 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

JK Cement’s margin climbed 1,115 basis points (bps) to 21.3 per cent in Q3FY24, from 10.2 per cent in Q3FY23.

The stock surged after the company announced its financial results. As of 2:38 pm, shares of JK Cement were trading nearly 2 per cent higher at Rs 4,130 per share.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

