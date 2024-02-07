Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 07:38 IST

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 profit rises 40% to Rs 104 crore

The company's revenue from operations rose by 5.6 per cent to Rs 1152 crore, with sales up 6.4 per cent to 27.09 million square meters.

Business Desk
Kajaria Ceramics
Kajaria Ceramics Q2 results | Image:Kajaria Ceramics
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 results: Kajaria Ceramics, a tile manufacturer, has reported a substantial 40.2 per cent increase in its third-quarter profit, driven by strong demand that overshadowed a slight rise in expenses. The company, facing challenges in the previous fiscal year due to soaring gas prices and weak demand, experienced a surge in demand this year, particularly from the housing and construction sectors. This growth is attributed to the Government's intensified focus on infrastructure development ahead of the general election.

Jefferies reports that Kajaria leads India's ceramic/vitrified tiles market with approximately a fifth of the market share. The firm disclosed a consolidated net profit of Rs 104 crore ($12.5 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to 743.2 million rupees a year ago. Kajaria foresees a positive impact on tile demand in fiscal 2025 as the real estate sector enters an upturn.

Advertisement

The company's revenue from operations rose by 5.6 per cent to Rs 1152 crore, with sales up 6.4 per cent to 27.09 million square meters. Despite a 1.8 per cent increase in overall expenses, power and fuel expenditures, constituting a fourth of total expenses, decreased by almost 14 per cent.

Lower natural gas prices in 2023, though still relatively high, are advantageous for ceramic product manufacturers like Kajaria, reliant on fuel to power their tile kilns. In a separate development, Kajaria approved investments of up to Rs 500 million and Rs 300 million in Keronite Tiles and Kajaria Ultima, intending to make them a subsidiary and wholly-owned subsidiary, respectively.

Advertisement

Following the results, the company's shares settled up 2.74 per cent at 1382 apiece.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News27 minutes ago

  4. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  5. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement