×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Check price band, lot size, other details here

Krystal Integrated Services is selling shares in the price band of Rs 680-715 per share and a retail investor can place bid for minimum one lot of 20 shares.

Reported by: Business Desk
IPOs this week
IPOs this week | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Krystal Integrated Services' share sale via initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday, March 14 and will end on March 18. The company is planning to raise Rs 300 crore from the IPO which is a combination of fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).

Here is all you need to know about Krystal Integrated Services IPO

Krystal Integrated Services IPO lot size and price band

Krystal Integrated Services is selling shares in the price band of Rs 680-715 per share and a retail investor can place bid for minimum one lot of 20 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. One lot of Krystal Integrated Services shares in the IPO is priced at Rs 14,300 at the upper end of the price band.

Advertisement

The company is planning to raise Rs 300 crore which comprises of fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 125 crore. The company raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of the IPO. ITI Flexi Cap Fund, Quant Business Cycle Fund, Negen Undiscovered Value Fund, BofA Securities Europe, Neomile Growth Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, and Aegis Investment Fund among others were the prominent investors that participated in the anchor book.

The company has reserved 50 per cent shares in the IPO for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Advertisement

The company will use proceeds from fresh issue for repayment or prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed of by the company, funding working capital requirements of the company, funding capital expenditure for the purchase of new machinery and for general corporate purposes.

Inga Ventures is the book running lead manager for the IPO while Link Intime is the registrar to the issue.

Advertisement

Krystal Integrated Services

Krystal Integrated Services is a leading provider of comprehensive facilities management solutions. Their diverse range of services encompasses housekeeping, sanitation, landscaping, gardening, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services, along with waste management, pest control, façade cleaning, and additional support functions such as production support, warehouse management, and airport operations.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the company specialises in staffing, payroll management, private security, manned guarding, and catering services.

As of March 31, 2023, Krystal Integrated Services had established partnerships with 134 hospitals, 224 schools, 2 airports, 4 railway stations, and 10 metro stations. They also extend their catering services to selected trains, ensuring comprehensive support across various sectors.
 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

X Men Actress Olivia Munn Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Olivia's Cancer Diagnosis

2 minutes ago
FIR charges against Sheikh Shahjahan

Shahjahan's Bro Summoned

4 minutes ago
Representative image of nurses.

UPUMS Nursing Officer

7 minutes ago
One Dead and 29 rescued after gold mine collapses in Australia

Ballarat Gold Mine

9 minutes ago
Income Tax Raid

Balkrishna Industries

12 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Sensex, Nifty rebound

14 minutes ago
Mercedes Mone

Mone debuts in AEW

16 minutes ago
Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Yuvraj Singh on MI

18 minutes ago
Stott Pilates

Attain better posture

19 minutes ago
Paul Alexander - The man with Iron lung

Paul Alexander Dies at 78

20 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Kolkata Man Killed

37 minutes ago
Moringa Leaves

Moringa Leaves Benefits

39 minutes ago
Demat accounts rise

Demat accounts rises

39 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

40 minutes ago
Importance of an uninterrupted nap

World Sleep Day 2024

41 minutes ago
Gopal Snacks

Gopal Snacks listing

41 minutes ago
Representative picture of healthy hair

Decoding Hair Products

42 minutes ago
Basant Utsav in West Bengal

Holi Traditions In India

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Mysuru's 31-Year-Old 'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar Given BJP LS Poll Ticket

    India News12 hours ago

  4. Simultaneous Elections Spur India's GDP, Ex Prez Kovind-Led Panel Told

    India News12 hours ago

  5. LS Polls: BJP Drops Several Sitting MPs in Its Second List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo