Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Larsen & Toubro shares surge on commissioning India's first hydrogen electrolyser

L&T Electrolysers Limited, a subsidiary of L&T, unveiled its latest electrolyser boasting a rated power capacity of 1 MW, expandable to 2 MW.

Business Desk
Larsen & Toubro
Larsen & Toubro | Image:Larsen & Toubro
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

L&T shares surge: Shares of the country's largest infrastructure developer Larsen & Toubro rose as much as 2.68 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,575 after the company informed exchanges of commissioning India's first indigenously manufactured electrolyser at the Green Hydrogen Plant at A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, Gujarat.

L&T Electrolysers Limited, a subsidiary of L&T, unveiled its latest electrolyser boasting a rated power capacity of 1 MW, expandable to 2 MW, with the capability to produce 200 Nm3/Hr of hydrogen. The cutting-edge electrolyser features two stacks and an Electrolyser Processing Unit (EPU) ML-400, all built in-house and compliant with the latest international standards. Rigorous testing in the coming weeks aims to optimise performance, paving the way for mass production, the company said in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

The electrolyser marks a milestone in L&T's commitment to green energy, as it aims to lead the charge in manufacturing pressurised alkaline electrolysers using technology from McPhy Energy, France. The company has orchestrated the entire value chain, from engineering to manufacturing, in collaboration with Indian vendors and suppliers, championing the "Make in India" initiative, L&T added.

Looking ahead, L&T Electrolysers plans to capitalize on its forthcoming giga-scale facility in Hazira to cater to the surging demand for green hydrogen. By enhancing local supply chains and embracing automation, the company aims to maximize product localization while ensuring cost-competitiveness.

Advertisement

“The indigenously manufactured electrolyser marks a transformative leap towards clean energy, positioning us to lead not only in the domestic market but also globally. This advancement significantly bolsters our offerings across the value chain, showcasing L&T as a global force in the clean energy space,” said Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & Sr EVP (Energy), L&T.

Derek M Shah, Sr VP & Head – Green Energy Business at L&T, said, “Our commitment to localization in this project goes beyond mere cost-efficiency. It empowers the Indian supply chain, creates exciting opportunities for skilled professionals, and aligns perfectly with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Advertisement

As of 10:01 am, Larsen & Toubro shares traded 2.34 per cent higher at Rs 3,563, outperforming the Sensex which was up 0.8 per cent.

The stock was among the top gainers in the 30-share Sensex.
 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

38 minutes ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

38 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

an hour ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

an hour ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

9 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

10 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

19 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

21 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

21 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

21 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Paytm shares rise 5% today, know why

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. BPSC TRE 3.0 exam schedule released

    Education10 minutes ago

  3. LS 2024:Multiple Calls To Omar, Mehbooba As Congress Pulls Out All Stops

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  4. Assam: Child Reciting Poetry In Front Of Himanta Biswa Sarma Goes Viral

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. LIVE | PM Modi to Dedicate Sindri Fertiliser Plant to Nation

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo