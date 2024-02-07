English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:08 IST

LIC surpasses SBI as India's most valuable PSU; market cap hits Rs 5.8 lakh crore

The bullish momentum in LIC's share price has been notable, marking close to 50% gain since November 2023.

Business Desk
LIC market cap
LIC market cap | Image:Life Insurance Corporation
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

LIC overtakes SBI: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has emerged as India's most valuable Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), surpassing the State Bank of India (SBI). The market capitalisation of LIC has soared to Rs 5.8 lakh crore, overtaking SBI's market cap, as the insurance giant's share price surged by over 2 per cent during morning trades on Wednesday, reaching a 52-week high of Rs 919.45.

Remarkable share price surge

The bullish momentum in LIC's share price has been notable, marking close to 50 per cent gain since the beginning of November. After experiencing downward pressure post-listing until March 2023, with an all-time low of Rs 530, LIC witnessed a remarkable turnaround. The stock gained 12.83 per cent in November and a robust 22.66 per cent in December, further strengthening its positive trend in the early days of 2024 with an additional 10 per cent gain.

Analysts had expressed confidence in LIC's potential, with Centrum Broking highlighting the company's trading at a discount to its embedded value, providing significant value comfort. The regulatory changes in the participating (PAR) and non-participating (non-PAR) business were expected to enhance LIC's profitability in the long run.

Advertisement

LIC's strong financial performance in the first half of FY24 reflected a net profit of Rs 17,469 crore, compared to Rs 16,635 crore in the same period a year ago. The new business premium for H1FY24 increased by 2.65 per cent to Rs 25,184 crore, demonstrating the insurer's continued dominance and growth in the market.

The surge in LIC's shares has also led the company to achieve a milestone by crossing its listing day price of Rs 904 for the first time. The stock reached an intraday high of Rs 919.45, showcasing an 11 per cent rise in the past month and an impressive 43 per cent increase over the last six months. Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty's optimism about achieving double-digit growth in new business premiums for the financial year 2024 contributed to the surge in LIC's shares.

Advertisement

Despite the remarkable performance, it's essential to note that LIC operates with a relatively low float in the market, as the government retains a substantial 96 per cent stake in the company. The government's divestment during the IPO in May 2022, the country's largest public issue to date, was limited to a 3.5 per cent stake.
 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Russia to Buy Bananas From India | All You Need to Know About The Deal

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  3. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  4. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement