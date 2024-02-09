Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

LIC’s Q3 profit zooms 49% to Rs 9,441 crore

Notably, LIC's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) notably improved, declining to 2.15% from 5.02% in the previous year.

Business Desk
LIC
LIC | Image:LIC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

LIC Q3 results: On February 8, the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India disclosed a notable 49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit, reaching Rs 9,441 crore for the October-December quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, compared to Rs 6,334 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

In its exchange filing, the country's largest insurer revealed a 4.67 per cent increase in net premium income, which amounted to Rs 1.17 lakh crore during the reviewed quarter, up from Rs 1.11 lakh crore in the previous year. Additionally, LIC announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Advertisement

Notably, LIC's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) notably improved, declining to 2.15 per cent from 5.02 per cent in the previous year. The insurer's solvency ratio also demonstrated improvement, standing at 1.93 per cent compared to 1.85 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Furthermore, the Assets Under Management (AUM) saw a substantial increase, rising to Rs 49.66 lakh crore as of December 2023, compared to Rs 44.34 lakh crore recorded on December 31st, 2022, marking an 11.98 per cent YoY growth.

Advertisement

Following this positive financial report, shares of the insurer closed at Rs 1,106.25 each on the BSE, marking a notable increase of 5.86 per cent.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement