Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 07:42 IST

L&T drops after Q3 profit misses expectations, warns of potential rise in logistics costs

The fall in shares came in the wake of the company reporting a third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations.

Business Desk
Larsen & Toubro
Larsen & Toubro | Image:Larsen & Toubro
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shares of Larsen and Toubro dropped 7 per cent decline on Wednesday, marking its most notable drop in eight months. 

The fall in shares came in the wake of the company reporting a third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations. Adding to investor concerns, L&T issued a cautionary note regarding potential increases in logistics expenses. 

Advertisement

This projection stemmed from disruptions in the Red Sea shipping lane, attributed to attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the Suez Canal. The canal serves as the shortest sea route connecting Asia and Europe.

L&T, which heavily relies on international markets for approximately 44 per cent of its revenue, specialises in providing capital goods like machinery, equipment, vehicles, and tools for various infrastructure projects.

Advertisement

In the latest quarter, L&T's profit failed to meet market forecasts, marking the first instance after three consecutive quarters of surpassing estimates. 

The shortfall was partially attributed to the government's austerity measures on infrastructure spending in the run-up to national elections.

Advertisement

The decline in L&T's stock value by 6.5 per cent also exerted downward pressure on the benchmark Nifty 50 index. 

Notably, L&T had experienced a robust 16 per cent surge in the December quarter, outperforming the Nifty 50's gain of nearly 11 per cent.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News27 minutes ago

  4. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  5. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement