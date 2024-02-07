Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

Marico Q3 profit soars 16% to Rs 386 crore

The Mumbai-based company’s topline dropped nearly 2 per cent to Rs 2,422 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 2,470 crore in Q3FY23.

Tanmay Tiwary
Marico Q3
Marico Q3 | Image:Marico
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Marico Q3 results: Consumer goods company Marico’s profit jumped 16 per cent to Rs 386 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 333 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23).

However, the Mumbai-based company’s topline dropped nearly 2 per cent to Rs 2,422 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 2,470 crore in Q3FY23.

Advertisement

Its operating profit, also known as EBITDA, surged 12.5 per cent to Rs 513 crore in the December quarter. Meanwhile, its operating margin (OPM) squeezed 270 basis points (bps) 21.2 per cent in December quarter, from Rs 18.5 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

The company’s overall domestic volumes rose 2 per cent, Parachute rigid volumes grew 3 per cent while Saffola declined mid-single digits and VAHO sales surged 3 per cent.

Advertisement

However, its gross margins expanded by 634 basis points annually to 51.3 per cent.

“Marico witnessed a revenue de-growth on account of subdued volumes (2 per cent in domestic business, 6 per cent CCG in IBD) and decline in realisation due to price cuts. However, margins expanded due to lower input cost prices and part of gains were used to ramp up A&P spends by 125 bps. Marico expects positive revenue growth in Q4 along with GM expansion approximately 450-500 bps YoY & highest ever operating margin expansion of approximately 250 bps in FY24.  We expect a gradual uptick in consumption trends led by improving macro-economic indicators, continued govt spending & conducive consumer pricing across categories due to low input costs. We have a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock,” said Amnish Aggarwal, Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.

Advertisement

The market capitalisation of Marico is Rs 66,834 crore, according to BSE.

The shares of Marico settled 1.64 per cent lower at Rs 516.55 ahead of its Q3 results. 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos15 minutes ago

  2. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement