Advertisement

Stock market news: The National Stock Exchange benchmark Nifty 50 index soared to a record high on Friday as investors gave a thumbs up to Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget proposals which called for fiscal prudence and enhanced capital expenditure on infrastructure. The Nifty surged as much as 429 points to hit a record high of 22,126.80 and Sensex rose as much as 1,444 points. However, benchmarks gave up substantial gains in noon deals on account of profit booking.

Sensex closed 440.34 points higher at 72,085.63 and Nifty closed 156.35 points higher at 21,853.80



Both benchmarks gained about 2 per cent each this week, their best this year, led by large-cap stocks like Reliance Industries, which logged its best week since June 2022.

Advertisement

Reliance and Infosys — two of the five heaviest-weighted Nifty stocks — jumped about 2 per cent each on the day. All the broad market indices ended on a positive note with Nifty Smallcap 50 rising as much as 0.94 per cent closely followed by Nifty Smallcap 100 which rose 0.93 per cent. Coming to sectoral indices, banking and finance stocks depreciated, while Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Metal and Nifty rose as much as 3.58 per cent, 2.37 per cent and 2.16 per cent respectively.

Sensex top gainers

PowerGridCorp: 4.10 per cent

NTPC: 3.34 per cent

TCS: 2.98 per cent

Tata Steel: 2.89 per cent

JSWSteel: 2.74 per cent

Wipro: 2.52 per cent

Sensex top losers

Axis Bank: -1.42 per cent

HDFC Bank: -1.33 per cent

HUL: -0.81 per cent

ITC: -0.60 per cent

L&T: -0.57 per cent

Titan: -0.34 per cent

Nifty top gainers

BPCL: 9.55 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 4.59 per cent

ONGC: 3.84 per cent

Adani Ports: 3.58 per cent

NTPC: 3.28 per cent

Tata Consumer Products: 2.94 per cent

Nifty top losers

Eicher Motors: -2.50 per cent

Axis Bank: -1.53 per cent

HDFC Life: -1.40 per cent

HDFC Bank: -1.39 per cent

HUL: -0.87 per cent

IndusIndBank: -0.55 per cent

L&T: -0.57 per cent

Titan: -0.34 per cent