English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 13:32 IST

Markets rise on Budget proposals, Nifty retreats after hitting record high

Sensex closed 440.34 points higher at 72,085.63 and Nifty closed 156.35 points higher at 21,853.80

Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: The National Stock Exchange benchmark Nifty 50 index soared to a record high on Friday as investors gave a thumbs up to Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget proposals which called for fiscal prudence and enhanced capital expenditure on infrastructure. The Nifty surged as much as 429 points to hit a record high of 22,126.80 and Sensex rose as much as 1,444 points. However, benchmarks gave up substantial gains in noon deals on account of profit booking.

Sensex closed 440.34 points higher at 72,085.63 and Nifty closed 156.35 points higher at 21,853.80

Both benchmarks gained about 2 per cent each this week, their best this year, led by large-cap stocks like Reliance Industries, which logged its best week since June 2022.

Advertisement

Reliance and Infosys — two of the five heaviest-weighted Nifty stocks — jumped about 2 per cent each on the day. All the broad market indices ended on a positive note with Nifty Smallcap 50 rising as much as 0.94 per cent closely followed by Nifty Smallcap 100 which rose 0.93 per cent. Coming to sectoral indices, banking and finance stocks depreciated, while Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Metal and Nifty rose as much as 3.58 per cent, 2.37 per cent and 2.16 per cent respectively.  

Sensex top gainers

  • PowerGridCorp: 4.10 per cent
  • NTPC: 3.34 per cent
  • TCS: 2.98 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 2.89 per cent
  • JSWSteel: 2.74 per cent
  • Wipro: 2.52 per cent

Sensex top losers

  • Axis Bank: -1.42 per cent
  • HDFC Bank: -1.33 per cent
  • HUL: -0.81 per cent
  • ITC: -0.60 per cent
  • L&T: -0.57 per cent
  • Titan: -0.34 per cent

Nifty top gainers

  • BPCL: 9.55 per cent
  • PowerGridCorp: 4.59 per cent
  • ONGC: 3.84 per cent
  • Adani Ports: 3.58 per cent
  • NTPC: 3.28 per cent
  • Tata Consumer Products: 2.94 per cent

Nifty top losers

  • Eicher Motors: -2.50 per cent
  • Axis Bank: -1.53 per cent
  • HDFC Life: -1.40 per cent
  • HDFC Bank: -1.39 per cent
  • HUL: -0.87 per cent
  • IndusIndBank: -0.55 per cent
  • L&T: -0.57 per cent
  • Titan: -0.34 per cent
Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement