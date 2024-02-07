Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 13:32 IST
Markets rise on Budget proposals, Nifty retreats after hitting record high
Stock market news: The National Stock Exchange benchmark Nifty 50 index soared to a record high on Friday as investors gave a thumbs up to Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget proposals which called for fiscal prudence and enhanced capital expenditure on infrastructure. The Nifty surged as much as 429 points to hit a record high of 22,126.80 and Sensex rose as much as 1,444 points. However, benchmarks gave up substantial gains in noon deals on account of profit booking.
Sensex closed 440.34 points higher at 72,085.63 and Nifty closed 156.35 points higher at 21,853.80
Both benchmarks gained about 2 per cent each this week, their best this year, led by large-cap stocks like Reliance Industries, which logged its best week since June 2022.
Reliance and Infosys — two of the five heaviest-weighted Nifty stocks — jumped about 2 per cent each on the day. All the broad market indices ended on a positive note with Nifty Smallcap 50 rising as much as 0.94 per cent closely followed by Nifty Smallcap 100 which rose 0.93 per cent. Coming to sectoral indices, banking and finance stocks depreciated, while Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Metal and Nifty rose as much as 3.58 per cent, 2.37 per cent and 2.16 per cent respectively.
Sensex top gainers
- PowerGridCorp: 4.10 per cent
- NTPC: 3.34 per cent
- TCS: 2.98 per cent
- Tata Steel: 2.89 per cent
- JSWSteel: 2.74 per cent
- Wipro: 2.52 per cent
Sensex top losers
- Axis Bank: -1.42 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -1.33 per cent
- HUL: -0.81 per cent
- ITC: -0.60 per cent
- L&T: -0.57 per cent
- Titan: -0.34 per cent
Nifty top gainers
- BPCL: 9.55 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 4.59 per cent
- ONGC: 3.84 per cent
- Adani Ports: 3.58 per cent
- NTPC: 3.28 per cent
- Tata Consumer Products: 2.94 per cent
Nifty top losers
- Eicher Motors: -2.50 per cent
- Axis Bank: -1.53 per cent
- HDFC Life: -1.40 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -1.39 per cent
- HUL: -0.87 per cent
- IndusIndBank: -0.55 per cent
- L&T: -0.57 per cent
- Titan: -0.34 per cent
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 16:11 IST
