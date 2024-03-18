Advertisement

Murthy gifts shares to grandson: Narayana Murthy, co-founder of the country’s second largest IT services company – Infosys, has made headlines once again, this time for a gift to his grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty. According to data from stock exchanges, Murthy has transferred shares worth Rs 240 crore to his four-month-old grandson, comprising 0.04% stake in Infosys.

Prior to this transfer, Murthy held a 0.40 per cent stake in Infosys, equivalent to 1,66,45,638 shares. Post the share transfer, his ownership has slightly decreased to 0.36%, with a current holding of 1,51,45,638 shares in the company.

Ekagrah, born in November 2023 to Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnan, marks the third grandchild for Narayana and Sudha Murty. The couple also serves as grandparents to the two daughters of Akshata Murty and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Infosys, initially founded with a humble investment of Rs 10,000 in 1981, has since risen into India's second-largest tech company, symbolising a remarkable journey of growth and innovation in the IT sector.

Sudha Murty, an acclaimed author and philanthropist, played a key role in the nascent stages of Infosys, contributing her modest savings to bootstrap the company. Her dedication extended beyond the corporate realm, as evidenced by her over 25-year tenure leading the Infosys Foundation. Although she retired from this role in December 2021, Sudha Murty continues her charitable endeavors through her family's foundation, while also assuming responsibilities as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Last year, Narayana Murthy sparked debate with his advocacy for hard work, suggesting that young individuals should commit to working 70 hours a week. These remarks, made during a podcast, underscored Murthy's belief in the responsibility of the educated population to diligently contribute towards societal progress, particularly in supporting the less privileged segments of society.

