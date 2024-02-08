Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Nifty hits record high, trades above 22,000 for first time

The Indian equity benchmarks surged to new record highs on Monday powered by gains in information technology heavyweights.

Abhishek Vasudev
NSE
Nifty trades above 22,000 | Image:NSE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Nifty above 22,000: The Indian equity benchmarks surged to new record highs on Monday powered by gains in information technology heavyweights. The Nifty 50 index moved above 22,000 mark for the first time while Sensex traded above 73,000 level. The Sensex rose as much as 720 points to touch record high of  73,288.78 and Nifty 50 index touched an all-time high of 22,081.95, rising as much as 187 points.

As of 9:19 am, the Sensex was up 575 points at 73,144 and Nifty 50 index climbed 158 points to 22,052.

Advertisement

The rally in the stock market has been so swift that it took Nifty 20 sessions to move from 21,000 to 22,000 mark and 30 sessions to move from 20,000 mark to 22,000, data from the stock exchange showed.

Image credit: Republic

Advertisement

The current record-breaking rally has been powered by surge in IT shares after they reported better than expected December quarter earnings. After surprise by TCS and Infosys on Thursday, Wipro reported better than expected revenue in December quarter which is considered as a seasonally weak quarter and highlighted early signs of a return to growth in client demand for its consulting services.

Wipro's revenue of Rs 22,205 crore beat analysts' average estimate of Rs 22,104 crore on the back of improved deal momentum. The company expects its March-quarter IT services revenue to range between $2.62 billion and $2.67 billion in constant currency terms.

Advertisement

HCL Technologies' third-quarter net profit rose 6.2 per cent, to Rs 4,350 crore from a year earlier, surpassing analysts' average estimate of Rs 4,151 crore, per LSEG data.

Revenue rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 28,446 crore, beating Street estimates of Rs 28,126 crore.

Advertisement

Shares of Wipro surged 10 per cent and HCL Technologies climbed 4 per cent.

Meanwhile, buying was visible across the board as 10 of thirteen sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty IT index's 3.7 per cent gain. Nifty Bank, Financial Services, PSU Bank, Private Bank and Pharma indices also rose between 0.5-1 per cent.

Advertisement

On the other hand, select auto, metal and consumer durable shares were facing a mild selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rose 0.5 per cent each.

Advertisement

Wipro with a gain of over 11 per cent was top Nifty gainer. Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, LTIMindtree, Infosys, TCS, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ONGC, Titan and Apollo Hospitals also rose between 0.7-7 per cent.

On the flipside, HDFC Life declined 3 per cent after its earnings failed to enthue investors. Tata Consumer Products dropped 2 per cent after it completed acquisition of Capital Foods and Organic India.

Advertisement

Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance and Hindalco were also among the notable losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,044 shares were advancing while 1,157 were declining on the BSE.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement