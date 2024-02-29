Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Nikkei trades lower as investors continue to book profits

The broader Topix also declined by 0.62 per cent to 2,658.26.

Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nikkei in focus: Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Thursday as investors opted to cash in on profits following the index's recent record highs. 

The Nikkei fell 0.65 per cent to 38,953.49 during the midday break, marking its first descent below the 39,000 mark since February 22.

Advertisement

The broader Topix also declined by 0.62 per cent to 2,658.26.

Naoki Fujiwara, senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management, noted that investors were capitalizing on the recent rally in the Nikkei but observed ongoing interest in buying opportunities, particularly in smaller stocks.

Advertisement

The Nikkei retraced slightly on Wednesday from its all-time high, a move attributed to technical indicators signaling a rapid 9 per cent surge over the past three weeks.

Among notable declines on Thursday, SoftBank Group, a technology investor, dropped 1.39 per cent, while ceramics maker Kyocera lost 1.5 per cent.

Advertisement

Further dampening sentiment were recent figures from the finance ministry revealing that foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese stocks during the week when the index hit its peak.

Foreign investors divested 200 billion yen ($1.33 billion) worth of Japanese stocks in the week ending February 24, ending a seven-week buying streak.

Advertisement

In contrast to the overall trend, Aozora Bank surged 9.44 per cent after public disclosure indicated that activist fund City Index Eleventh holds a 5.42 per cent stake in the Tokyo-based bank. 

Meanwhile, Seven & i Holdings climbed 4.83 per cent following reports suggesting the convenience store chain operator's consideration of selling a supermarket unit to investment funds, a claim later refuted by a company spokesman.

Advertisement

Shipping firms, despite experiencing a 2.7 per cent decline earlier in the week, saw a 1.29 per cent increase, emerging as the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

8 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

9 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

9 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

9 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

9 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

13 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

17 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

17 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

18 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Idaho Halts Execution by Lethal Injection after 8 Failed Attempts

    World16 minutes ago

  2. Kerala University declares second semester results

    Education16 minutes ago

  3. Dollar prepares for inflation data; Yen strengthens on BOJ remarks

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex open lower, trade flat

    Business News22 minutes ago

  5. Man United, Liverpool meet in FA Cup quarters

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo