Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Nissan shares fall 11% as Q3 results highlight China worries

Despite maintaining its outlook, Nissan adjusted retail sales forecast for FY downwards to 3.55 million vehicles, compared to initial estimate of 3.7 million.

Business Desk
Nissan Qashqai
Nissan Qashqai | Image:Nissan
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nissan shares fall: Nissan Motor witnessed a major downturn in Tokyo trading on Friday, with shares plunging over 11 per cent. 

The drop came in response to the company's announcement the previous day, revealing lower-than-expected car sales projections for the current financial year and expressing concerns regarding its operations in China.

Advertisement

This single-day decline of 11 per cent marked the most since September 2001, resulting in a market value loss of approximately $1.8 billion for the automaker. 

Despite maintaining its annual outlook, Nissan adjusted its retail sales forecast for the fiscal year downwards to 3.55 million vehicles, compared to the initial estimate of 3.7 million.

Advertisement

During a press briefing following the release of the results, Nissan CFO Stephen Ma attributed the revised forecast to challenges, particularly in China, including heightened competition and logistical issues in key markets. 

Addressing a 26 per cent decrease in retail sales volumes over nine months in China, Ma outlined measures taken by Nissan to counter industry-wide challenges and enhance competitiveness in the world's largest car market.

Advertisement

Nissan's strategic shift involves concentrating efforts on cities and regions in China where the transition to electric vehicles is progressing at a slower pace, Ma explained. 

This adjustment contributed to a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in unit sales, totaling 247,000 vehicles in the last quarter of the previous year.

Advertisement

Ma stressed Nissan's commitment to maintaining a major presence in China, striving to remain relevant and competitive in the evolving market landscape.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

15 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

21 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

22 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

25 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

31 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

4 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile16 minutes ago

  2. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World18 minutes ago

  3. Renault credits Nissan for 797 mn Euros to its CY23 earnings

    Business News29 minutes ago

  4. Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  5. Sonakshi Sinha Charms With Her Monochromatic Look

    Web Stories32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement