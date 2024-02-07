English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

Olectra Greentech Q3 profit surges 72% to Rs 22 crore

The company’s total revenue climbed 33.5 per cent to Rs 332 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 248.6 crore in Q3FY23.

Anirudh Trivedi
Olectra Greentech
Olectra Greentech | Image:Olectra Greentech
Olectra Greentech Q3 results: Olectra Greentech Limited’s profit rose 72 per cent to Rs 22.3 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24) against Rs 12.97 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY23). 

The company’s total revenue climbed 33.5 per cent to Rs 332 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 248.6 crore in Q3FY23. 

Meanwhile, the electric bus manufacturer’s Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA), also known as operating profit, zoomed 55 per cent annually to Rs 47 crore. 

The Hyderabad-headquartered company’s operating margin soared 200 basis points (bps) to 14.2 per cent in the December quarter as against 12.2 per cent in the same quarter a year ago. 

The market capitalisation of the company currently stands at Rs 13,947.16 crore. 

Last year in December, the company bagged an order worth Rs 62.8 crore to supply 40 electric buses on an outright sale basis. 

The shares of the company settled 0.32 per cent higher at Rs 1,699.20 per share on Thursday, January 25, according to BSE. 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

