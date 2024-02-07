Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Paytm shares fall 40% in two sessions after RBI's clampdown

This marks the second consecutive lower circuit for Paytm stocks, which means that the stock fell by its daily maximum limit.

Anirudh Trivedi
Paytm
Paytm | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paytm shares plunge: The shares of Paytm’s parent company, One 97 Communications Ltd.,  fell 20 per cent for the second straight session as investors rushed to dump shares of the digital payment firm after the Reserve Bank of India put severe restrictions on its Paytm Payments Bank. This marks the second consecutive lower circuit for the stock which means that the stock fell by its daily maximum limit and no further selling is possible today. 

On Wednesday, the RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank from deposits, credit transactions and top-ups on the platform. The announcement follows the central bank's restrictions for onboarding new customers starting March 11, 2022.

Advertisement

In the notification on Wednesday, RBI said, “No further deposits, credit transactions or top-ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards, etc. after February 29, 2024, other than any interest, cashback, or refunds which may be credited anytime.”

The announcement is likely to affect 30 crore wallet holders and 3 crore bank accounts. The company had registered 5 crore account holders in 2019.

Advertisement

The action comes after RBI took cognisance of Paytm not complying with the 2022 directive, as per a “Comprehensive System Audit report” followed by a compliance validation report of external auditors.

Any transactions such as withdrawal or using available balance will be permitted up to the balance available, the bank further mandated, adding that accounts include savings bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc.

Advertisement

The bank will also lose the right to provide UPI (Unified Payments Interface), fund transfers including AEPS and IMPS as well as the Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) on the last day of February.  

“The Nodal Accounts of One97 Communications Ltd and Paytm Payments Services Ltd. are to be terminated at the earliest, in any case not later than February 29, 2024,” RBI further mandated.

Advertisement

Paytm will not turn a net profit until 2026, one year later than previously assumed, and its earnings that year will be 65 per cent lower than previously estimated, as per a report by brokerage firm Jefferies.

The market capitalisation of the company currently stands at Rs 30,931 crore. At 9:39 am, the shares of the company were priced at Rs 487.05 apiece.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News28 minutes ago

  2. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World30 minutes ago

  3. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  4. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News35 minutes ago

  5. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement