Tata Power Capex: Tata Power's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Praveer Sinha, on Wednesday said that private capital expenditure is very good.

Sinha, who also serves as the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Western Region, anticipates that the upcoming Union Budget will maintain the current policy framework.

Addressing concerns about sluggish private capital investments, Sinha highlighted the positive trend, noting substantial investments by the private sector in emerging opportunities and cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, renewable energy, and semiconductor technologies.

Stressing upon India's pivotal role in the global arena, Sinha affirmed the private sector's dedication to making notable contributions to the nation's journey.

Despite concerns among analysts regarding the private sector's perceived lack of interest in investing, Sinha underscored the ongoing commitment to leveraging the full potential of the private sector as a crucial driver of economic growth, especially considering the existing high capacity utilisation.

(With PTI Inputs)