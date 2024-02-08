English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 07:39 IST

Private capex has been very good: Tata Power MD

Sinha anticipates that the upcoming Union Budget will maintain the current policy framework.

Business Desk
Tata Power
Tata Power | Image:Tata Power
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Tata Power Capex: Tata Power's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Praveer Sinha, on Wednesday said that private capital expenditure is very good.

Sinha, who also serves as the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Western Region, anticipates that the upcoming Union Budget will maintain the current policy framework.

Advertisement

Addressing concerns about sluggish private capital investments, Sinha highlighted the positive trend, noting substantial investments by the private sector in emerging opportunities and cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, renewable energy, and semiconductor technologies.

Stressing upon India's pivotal role in the global arena, Sinha affirmed the private sector's dedication to making notable contributions to the nation's journey. 

Advertisement

Despite concerns among analysts regarding the private sector's perceived lack of interest in investing, Sinha underscored the ongoing commitment to leveraging the full potential of the private sector as a crucial driver of economic growth, especially considering the existing high capacity utilisation.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 07:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement