Updated January 25th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

RailTel shares zooms 11% on robust Q3 results

The positive momentum was driven by the company's robust Q3 performance and a notable Rs 163 crore order from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Tanmay Tiwary
Railtel Corp shares zoom
Railtel Corp shares zoom | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
RailTel shares jump: Shares of RailTel Corporation of India climbed as much as 10.94 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 440 per share during early trade on Thursday.

The positive momentum was driven by the company's robust Q3 performance and a notable Rs 163 crore order from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The state-owned company’s profit jumped over 94 per cent to Rs 62 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 32 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23).

The company’s revenue jumped over 47 per cent to Rs 668.4 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 454.3 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

RailTel’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), also known as operating profit, climbed 60 per cent to Rs 118.8 crore. Meanwhile, its margin surged 140 basis points (bps) to 17.8 per cent. 

Notably, the shares have surged over  nearly 19 per cent in the last 5 days and 46 per cent in the last one month. The stock soared approximately 250 per cent in 2023. 

The shares were trading 9.85 per cent higher at Rs 435.65 per share, as of 10:00 am.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

