Reliance Industries at record high: Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd rose 4 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 2,818 per share on Monday. This marks the first instance of the share surpassing the Rs 2,800 milestone.

The surge also propelled the company's market capitalisation beyond Rs 19 lakh crore. As of 11:54 am, Reliance Industries boasted a market capitalisation of Rs 19.05 lakh crore.

Notably, the share has witnessed an impressive ascent of nearly 9 percent over the past month. In 2023, the shares zoomed nearly 30 per cent.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Reliance Industries operates across various sectors including energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, telecommunications, mass media, and textiles.

Additionally, the share is the top gainer on the 30-share basket of Sensex.

Reliance Industries share's 52-week low is Rs 2,012.14 per share. As of 11:50 am, shares of the company were trading 3.80 per cent higher at Rs 2,813.35 per share.