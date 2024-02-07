Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 07:42 IST

Rupee, bonds await Fed outcome, Budget remains key concern

The Rupee closed marginally unchanged against the US dollar at 83.1150 on Thursday, experiencing a slight weekly loss.

Business Desk
Rupee
Rupee | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rupee in focus: Investors are closely monitoring the US Federal Reserve meeting this week, anticipating its impact on the Rupee and bond markets. 

The Rupee is expected to follow trends in Asian currencies early in the week, while bond yields will be influenced by both the Fed's decisions and the forthcoming domestic budget announcement.

Advertisement

The Rupee closed marginally unchanged against the US dollar at 83.1150 on Thursday, experiencing a slight weekly loss. 

Factors such as the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which rose 0.2 per cent in December, and a stronger-than-expected GDP print for the US in the last quarter, have influenced market sentiments.

Advertisement

Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors, predicts a stable trend for the Rupee, projecting it to trade within the range of 82.90 to 83.25 in the near term. 

While the Fed is expected to maintain current interest rates, investors await insights from Chair Powell's statement regarding future policy adjustments.

Advertisement

In parallel, the 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 7.1760 per cent on Friday, displaying minimal movement over the past fortnight. 

Traders eagerly await details from the federal budget announcement, particularly focussing on deficit and borrowing projections for the upcoming fiscal year.

Advertisement

Market expectations anticipate the benchmark bond yield to hover between 7.15 per cent to 7.20 per cent until the budget revelation. 

Sources suggest that the government may maintain gross market borrowing levels for 2024/25 similar to the current fiscal year, aiming to moderate borrowing despite economic challenges.

Advertisement

Parul Mittal Sinha, head of financial markets, India, at Standard Chartered Bank, suggests that net borrowing is likely to remain steady. Meanwhile, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership stresses the importance of adhering to fiscal deficit targets and the pace of fiscal consolidation for achieving long-term financial goals.

Foreign investors and banks remain pivotal players in the bond market, with their activities closely monitored by traders since the beginning of the year. As the global economic landscape evolves, market participants remain vigilant for potential shifts in investor sentiment and policy directions.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 07:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Siddaramaiah Leads Congress' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Against Centre

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World14 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  5. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement