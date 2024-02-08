English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

Rupee faces uphill battle against strengthening Dollar

Despite attempts on Monday and Tuesday, Rupee failed to sustain an advance to the 83.00-83.05 region, stressing the significance of small movements.

Business Desk
Rupee closes slightly higher, supported by dollar inflows
Rupee | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rupee versus Dollar: The Rupee is anticipated to encounter mild downward pressure on Wednesday, as the US Dollar gains momentum and the Asian currency grapples with breaching a crucial resistance level.

Non-deliverable forwards suggest that the Rupee may open either flat or weaker against the Dollar, following its previous session's close at 83.1150.

Advertisement

Despite attempts on Monday and Tuesday, the Rupee failed to sustain an advance to the 83.00-83.05 region, stressing the significance of small movements in a currency of this narrow range. An FX trader at a bank remarked that the inability to surpass the 83 mark is a dampener, especially with the Dollar showing signs of resuming its upward trend.

The Dollar index, boosted by a slightly weak risk appetite, has reclaimed 102.50. The S&P 500 stock index experienced a marginal dip on Tuesday, and Asian equities exhibited a mixed performance.

Advertisement

Asian currencies, including the offshore Chinese yuan, saw declines ranging from 0.1 per cent to 0.4 per cent, with the latter hitting its lowest point in almost a month.

The trajectory of the Dollar is expected to hinge largely on the outlook for US Federal Reserve rate cuts. Investors have priced in more rate cuts for the year than what the central bank has forecasted. The US inflation update on Thursday is a crucial data point, with a soft print likely reinforcing expectations of a rate cut in March, causing near-maturity US Treasury yields and the Dollar to dip.

Advertisement

BofA Securities noted in a recent forecast that they expect the headline and core CPI (consumer price index) to rise by 0.3 per cent month-on-month. This data could influence Fed funds market pricing, with a forecast aligned with expectations keeping a March cut in play.

Key indicators

  • One-month non-deliverable Rupee forward at 83.22; onshore one-month forward premium at 9 paisa.
  • Dollar index up at 102.52.
  • Brent crude futures up 0.4 per cent at $77.9 per barrel.
  • Ten-year US note yield at 4.02 per cent.
  • NSDL data reveals foreign investors bought a net $34.3 million worth of Indian shares on January 8.
  • NSDL data indicates foreign investors bought a net $11.7 million worth of Indian bonds on January 8.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  3. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  5. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement