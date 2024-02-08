English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Rupee set for volatile session amid Fed rate cut speculation

Forecasts from Non-deliverable forwards suggest the Rupee may open either flat or slightly weaker against the US Dollar, compared to its previous close at 83.02

Business Desk
Rupee
Rupee | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rupee set for volatile session: The Rupee is poised for a volatile session on Friday, torn between optimistic expectations of a US rate cut, despite a higher-than-expected surge in US consumer prices, and restrained by its struggles to sustain gains beyond a crucial level.

Image Credits: Pexels

Advertisement

Forecasts from Non-deliverable forwards suggest the Rupee may open either flat or slightly weaker against the US dollar, compared to its previous close at 83.0275. 

Despite briefly surpassing 83 on both Wednesday and Thursday, the Rupee faces uncertainties in its movement.

Advertisement

"It will be a choppy kind of a day, in the sense there are good reasons for a move higher or lower," commented an FX trader from a bank. “On one hand, investors remain convinced of significant Fed rate cuts this year, despite the US data, and on the other, we have the dips (on USD/INR) just not holding.”

The US consumer price index (CPI) showed a 3.4 per cent year-on-year increase in December, exceeding the forecasted 3.2 per cent. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.3 per cent, compared to expectations of a 0.2 per cent increase. 

Advertisement

Core CPI registered a 3.9 per cent year-on-year rise, surpassing the anticipated 3.8 per cent.

Despite the initial rise in US yields and the dollar index following the data release, these gains were short-lived. 

Advertisement

The Dollar Index currently stands at 102.20, down from its peak at 102.75, and the 2-year US Treasury yield has retreated by 14 basis points from its highs to 4.26 per cent.

The likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut in March has slightly increased post the inflation data, with investors now anticipating 150 basis points of cuts for the year, up from about 140 before the release. 

Advertisement

ING Bank stressed that the inflation data is just one measure, and the outlook for the consumer price index (CPI) remains promising.

“The CPI report isn't the only inflation measure the Fed looks at. In fact, the preferred measure – the core personal consumer expenditure deflator – has shown much better performance.”

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement