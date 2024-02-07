Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Rupee to weaken slightly as US yields rise and Fed signals cautious stance

A Federal Reserve official's reiterated caution regarding potential rate cuts further contributes to the cautious market sentiment.

Business Desk
Rupee
Rupee | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rupee to weaken: The Rupee is poised for a modest opening dip on Friday, influenced by robust US jobless claims data that led to higher US bond yields. 

A Federal Reserve official's reiterated caution regarding potential rate cuts further contributes to the cautious market sentiment.

Advertisement

Non-deliverable forwards suggest an opening around 83.15-83.16 to the US Dollar, compared to the previous closing at 83.1225. 

The Dollar Index is slightly lower at 103.33, while most Asian currencies remain steady, except for a marginal 0.3 per cent uptick in the Korean won.

Advertisement

With a broadly range-bound outlook for the day, the Rupee's support is expected to hold near 83.20-83.25, according to a trader at a private bank. 

However, potential equity outflows could exert pressure on the Rupee, making it a crucial factor to monitor in the coming days.

Advertisement

In January, overseas investors net sold Indian equities worth $463 million, following net purchases of $7.9 billion in December.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 4.16 per cent in Asia, increasing 4 basis points overnight in New York due to weaker-than-expected initial jobless claims data. 

Advertisement

Unemployment claims dropped to 187,000 for the week ended Jan. 13, well below the expected 207,000 claims.

DBS Bank noted, “These numbers point to a still firm labour market...factor in a rebound in (US) housing starts and firm retail sales from the day before, it becomes difficult to make a case for aggressive rate cuts this year.”

Advertisement

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said that premature rate cuts "could unleash a surge in demand," exerting upward pressure on prices. Bostic remains open to early cuts if data convincingly signals a faster-than-expected decline in inflation.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

23 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

29 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

32 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Desi Jugaad: Bicycle Tyre Transformed into Spinning Table| Watch

    Info15 minutes ago

  2. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info23 minutes ago

  3. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News24 minutes ago

  4. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News27 minutes ago

  5. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement