English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Sachin Tendulkar-backed Azad Engineering shares list at 37% premium over IPO price

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar invested approximately Rs 5 crore in Azad Engineering in March 2023, adding to the anticipation surrounding the IPO.

Sankunni K
Azad Engineering listing
Azad Engineering listing | Image:Azad Engineering, Sachin Tendulkar
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Azad Engineering Limited, a manufacturer of aerospace components and turbines, listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today at a whopping premium of 37.4 per cent. The shares commenced trading at Rs 720 on the NSE and Rs 710 on the BSE, significantly surpassing the issue price of Rs 524 apiece.

The strong listing performance follows the company's recent Initial Public Offering (IPO), which garnered significant attention from investors. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar invested approximately Rs 5 crore in Azad Engineering in March 2023, adding to the anticipation surrounding the IPO.

Advertisement

Azad Engineering offered its shares in a fixed price band of Rs 499-524 apiece, raising a total of Rs 740 crore through the IPO. The offering included a fresh share sale of Rs 240 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 95,41,985 equity shares. The stellar debut on the bourses aligns with the positive momentum witnessed in the grey market, where the company commanded a premium of Rs 200-210 per share.

The company's IPO saw robust demand, with an overall subscription of 80.65 times. Qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) led the way with a staggering 179.66 times subscription, while non-institutional investors' category was subscribed 87.61 times. Retail investors and employees also showed keen interest, subscribing 23.79 times and 14.71 times, respectively.

Advertisement

Azad Engineering, incorporated in 1983, specialises in manufacturing aerospace components and turbines, supplying products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the aerospace, defense, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company boasts highly engineered, complex, and mission-critical products.

Despite financial volatility, including a 71.2 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit for the quarter ending March FY23, Azad Engineering demonstrated resilience with a 29.4 per cent growth in revenue from operations. The IPO proceeds will be utilised for capital expenditure, repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

The successful listing affirms investor confidence in Azad Engineering and showcases the potential for growth in the aerospace and turbine manufacturing sector. With Sachin Tendulkar's backing and a strong market debut, Azad Engineering has set the stage for a promising journey on Dalal Street.

Advertisement

Published December 28th, 2023 at 10:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India News Live: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In New Delhi

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  4. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement