×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Sebi bars JM Financial from acting as lead manager for public debt issue

The company can however continue to act as a lead manager for public issue of debt securities with respect to the existing mandates.

Reported by: Business Desk
JM Financial SEBI investigation
JM Financial SEBI investigation | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred JM Financial from taking any new mandate for acting as a lead manager for any public issue of debt securities.

"Securities and Exchange Board of India (the “SEBI”) has issued an Interim Ex Parte Order (the “Order”) on March 7, 2024 barring the Company from taking any new mandate for acting as a lead manager for any public issue of debt securities," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Advertisement

The order added that the company can continue to act as a lead manager for public issue of debt securities with respect to the existing mandates for a period of 60 days from the date of the said order.

Earlier this week, JM Financial’s subsidiary - JM Financial Products was barred by the Reserve Bank of India from extending loans against shares and debentures following which its shares dropped as much as 19 per cent.

Advertisement

The RBI's action restricted JM Financial Products from offering loans against initial public offerings (IPOs) and subscription to debentures. However, the company was permitted to manage existing loan accounts through regular collection and recovery procedures.

JM Financial shares ended 3.12 per cent higher at Rs 87.94 on Thursday.
 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

19 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ECB policymakers rally behind prospects of upcoming rate cut

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Gujarat Titans Star wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to miss clash vs MI & CSK

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. 'Testament to Our Nari Shakti': Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. Imran Khan Confirms Relationship With Lekha For The First Time

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  5. Most Test hundreds by an Indian opener in Tests against England

    Galleries7 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo