English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Sensex drops over 1,000 points, Nifty settles below 21,250 dragged by banks

BSE Sensex closed 1,053.10 points lower at 70,370.55 and Nifty 50 closed 333 points lower at 21,238.80.

Business Desk
Stock market crash
Stock market crash | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Stock market crash: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened Tuesday, January 23, on a positive note, taking cues from global indices. However, after the initial gains, indices fell nearly 2.5 per cent from their respective day highs, led by losses in HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India and Axis Bank. Sensex fell as much as 1,805 points, from the day’s highest point, to hit an intraday low of 70,234.55. Similarly, Nifty 50 fell 560 points or 2.56 per cent to hit an intraday low of 21,192.6.

BSE Sensex closed 1,053.10 points lower at 70,370.55 and Nifty 50 closed 333 points lower at 21,238.80.

Advertisement

All the broad market indices except India VIX ended in red today with Nifty Midcap 50 index falling as much as 3.15 per cent. It was closely followed by Nifty Midcap 100 which fell 3.11 per cent and Nifty Microcap 250 which fell 3.01 per cent. Coming to sectoral indices, except for Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare, all other indices closed lower. 

Nifty Media fell 12.87 per cent dragged by Zee Entertainment which fell 35 per cent, posting its worst day on record. Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank fell 5.31 per cent and 4.10 per cent respectively. Nifty Oil & Gas fell 3.47 per cent, and Nifty Bank fell 2.26 per cent today.

Advertisement

“Markets resumed the corrective tone and shed over one and a half percent.  Initially, the Nifty opened with an upside gap, tracking firm global cues and buoyancy in banking major, ICICI Bank, in reaction to its numbers,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd​.

“The pace of decline shows more pain ahead and the 20,800-21,000 zone may offer some support.  Earlier, we were seeing private banking majors facing the heat but it is now cascading to the other sectors and also to the broader indices. We thus recommend keeping a check on leveraged positions and maintaining shorts too,” he added.

Advertisement

Sensex top gainers

  • Sun Pharma: 4.05 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 3.37 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 2.10 per cent
  • PowerGridCorp: 0.27 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: 0.13 per cent

Sensex top losers

  • IndusInd Bank: -5.87 per cent
  • SBIN: -4.19 per cent
  • HUL: -3.81 per cent
  • HDFC Bank: -3.45 per cent
  • Axis Bank: -3.41 per cent

Nifty top gainers

  • Cipla: 6.97 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: 4.04 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 2.97 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 1.90 per cent
  • Dr Reddy: 0.83 per cent
  • Hero Motocorp: 0.71 per cent

Nifty top losers

  • IndusInd Bank: -6.18 per cent
  • Coal India: -5.58 per cent
  • SBI Life: -4.66 per cent
  • ONGC: -4.57 per cent
  • Adani Ports: -4.27 per cent
  • State Bank of India: -4.02 per cent
Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India News Live: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In New Delhi

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  4. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement