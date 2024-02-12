Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 closed Monday, February 12, on a negative note ahead of the release of the consumer price index based inflation data. Even as the indices opened today a flat-to-bullish note, investors seemed to have lost enthusiasm as the day progressed. Sensex ended 523 points lower at 71,072.49 and Nifty 50 fell 166.45 points lower at 21,616.05.

All the broad market indices ended in red today, with Nifty Smallcap 100 falling as much as 4.01 per cent closely followed by Nifty Microcap 250, which fell 3.88 per cent. In the sectoral indices, only Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty Healthcare ended in green. While Nifty Media fell as much as 4.46 per cent, Nifty PSU Bank fell 4.43 per cent and Nifty Realty fell 2.97 per cent.

“An uptick in exchange margin requirements caused a decrease in positions, primarily in mid and small caps. Aside from the pharma and IT sectors, selling was widespread, with notable struggles seen in PSU banks. The premium valuation gap between mid to large caps has notched to its all-time high. Despite a robust economic forecast, corporate earnings are expected to slow due to moderated operating margins. It is going to be a challenge for the broad market to sustain the premium valuation. Large caps are predicted to excel amid consolidation,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.



Sensex top gainers

Wipro: 2.26 per cent

HCL Tech: 2.09 per cent

M&M: 0.86 per cent

Infosys: 0.61 per cent

Nestle Ind: 0.40 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 0.36 per cent

Sensex top losers

Tata Steel: -2.76 per cent

NTPC: -2.72 per cent

SBIN: -2.26 per cent

IndusIndBank: -2.20 per cent

ITC: -2.11 per cent

Nifty top gainers

Dr Reddy: 2.68 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 2.60 per cent

Divis Labs: 2.28 per cent

Wipro: 2.18 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.77 per cent

M&M: 0.92 per cent

Nifty top losers

Coal India: -4.80 per cent

Heromotocorp: -4.27 per cent

BPCL: -3.89 per cent

ONGC: -3.66 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.69 per cent