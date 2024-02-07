Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Sensex falls over 350 points, Nifty ends below 21,800 dragged by Reliance, Bharti Airtel

Nine of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by Nifty Consumer Durable index's 1.2 per cent fall.

Business Desk
Nifty, Sensex hit new highs on state elections boost
Sensex ended 354 points lower to close at 71,731 and Nifty 50 index declined 82 points to settle at 21,772. | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Sensex and Nifty declined on Monday dragged down by losses in Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki amid weak cues from global markets after hopes of interest rate cut by US Fed receded after strong US Labour Market data. The Sensex fell as much as 483 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 21,726.

The Sensex ended 354 points lower to close at 71,731 and Nifty 50 index declined 82 points to settle at 21,772.

Advertisement

Fading hopes of early rate cuts in the US, on the back of strong labour market data and weakness in China's market, dragged Asian equities down.

Back home, nine of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by Nifty Consumer Durable index's 1.2 per cent fall. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, FMCG, IT, PSU Bank and Private Bank indices also fell between 0.2-0.8 per cent.

Advertisement

Mid- and small-cap shares ended mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.14 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.26 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Paytm lost Rs 20,750 crore in market value over three consecutive days, following a regulatory crackdown by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Advertisement

The RBI instructed Paytm Payments Bank to halt new deposits in its accounts and digital wallets from March due to long-standing non-compliance with central bank regulations.

UPL was top Nifty loser, the stock dropped 11 per cent to close at Rs 475 after the fertiliser maker reported net loss of Rs 1,217 crore in December quarter against net profit of Rs 1,087 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, Grasim, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, Ultratech Cement and HCL Technologies also fell between 1.8-3.2 per cent.

On the flipside, Tata Motors rose as much as 8.1 per cent to hit record high of Rs 950 after it reported net profit more than doubled to Rs 7,025 crore in December quarter.

Advertisement

Coal India, Bharat Petroleum, Sun Pharma, Cipla, ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Power Grid were also among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 2,133 shares ended lower while 1,820 closed higher on the BSE.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  2. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement