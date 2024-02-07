Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, opened Thursday, January 25, on a flat note and slipped to red amid mixed cues in the global markets. Both Sensex and Nifty fell close to 1 per cent from their highest points during intraday trade today. Sensex closed 310.77 points lower at 70,749.55 and Nifty ended 101.35 points lower at 21,352.60.

Broad market indices witnessed a mixed performance, with Nifty Microcap 250 leading the gains with an increase of 1.28 per cent. India VIX, which fell 3.54 per cent is the top loser among the broad market indices. All the sectoral indices, except Nifty Auto, Nifty Media, Nifty Metal Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty extended losses today with Nifty IT falling as much as 1.60 per cent. It was closely followed by Nifty Pharma which fell 1.30 per cent and Nifty Healthcare Index which fell 1.26 per cent.

Advertisement

Sensex top gainers

NTPC: 1.78 per cent

IndusIndBank: 1 per cent

ICICI Bank: 0.94 per cent

Reliance: 0.81 per cent

JSW Steel: 0.68 per cent

Sensex top losers

Tech Mahindra: -6.12 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -2.57 per cent

ITC: -1.78 per cent

HCLTech: -1.71 per cent

Asian Paint: -1.67 per cent

Nifty top gainers

Bajaj Auto: 5.23 per cent

Adani Ports: 2.71 per cent

NTPC: 1.91 per cent

Coal India: 1.88 per cent

IndusIndBank: 1.17 per cent

Nifty top losers

Tech Mahindra: -5.89 per cent

Cipla: -3.00 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -2.54 per cent

DivisLabs: -2.43 per cent

LTIM: -2.18 per cent

Tata Consumer Products: -2.07 per cent

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory. European markets were trading mostly lower. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,934.93 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.02 per cent to $80.96 a barrel.