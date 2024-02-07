Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Sensex, Nifty post worst week in nearly 3 months amid fall in financials

Sensex closed 310.77 points lower at 70,749.55 and Nifty ended 101.35 points lower at 21,352.60.

Business Desk
Stock market crash
Stock market crash | Image:Republic World
Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, opened Thursday, January 25, on a flat note and slipped to red amid mixed cues in the global markets. Both Sensex and Nifty fell close to 1 per cent from their highest points during intraday trade today. Sensex closed 310.77 points lower at 70,749.55 and Nifty ended 101.35 points lower at 21,352.60.

Broad market indices witnessed a mixed performance, with Nifty Microcap 250 leading the gains with an increase of 1.28 per cent. India VIX, which fell 3.54 per cent is the top loser among the broad market indices. All the sectoral indices, except Nifty Auto, Nifty Media, Nifty Metal Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty extended losses today with Nifty IT falling as much as 1.60 per cent. It was closely followed by Nifty Pharma which fell 1.30 per cent and Nifty Healthcare Index which fell 1.26 per cent.

Sensex top gainers

  • NTPC: 1.78 per cent
  • IndusIndBank: 1 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 0.94 per cent
  • Reliance: 0.81 per cent
  • JSW Steel: 0.68 per cent

Sensex top losers

  • Tech Mahindra: -6.12 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: -2.57 per cent
  • ITC: -1.78 per cent
  • HCLTech: -1.71 per cent
  • Asian Paint: -1.67 per cent

Nifty top gainers

  • Bajaj Auto: 5.23 per cent
  • Adani Ports: 2.71 per cent
  • NTPC: 1.91 per cent
  • Coal India: 1.88 per cent
  • IndusIndBank: 1.17 per cent

Nifty top losers

  • Tech Mahindra: -5.89 per cent
  • Cipla: -3.00 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: -2.54 per cent
  • DivisLabs: -2.43 per cent
  • LTIM: -2.18 per cent
  • Tata Consumer Products: -2.07 per cent

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory. European markets were trading mostly lower. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,934.93 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.02 per cent to $80.96 a barrel.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

