Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Sensex, Nifty turn flat after Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget speech

The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex were mostly unchanged as of 12:26 pm. They were up about 0.3 per cent ahead of the budget.

Business Desk
Sensex
Sensex | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Sensex and Nifty erased intraday gains and turned flat on Thursday as finance minister presented the interim budget without any major announcements as expected ahead of the country's general election.

The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex were mostly unchanged as of 12:26 pm. They were up about 0.3 per cent ahead of the budget.

Advertisement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised economic reforms to drive growth in her budget speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was largely expected to avoid spending big on new welfare programmes in the budget before the general election.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the government has set a target to narrow its fiscal deficit to 5.1 per cent in financial year 2024-25 and lowered its borrowings than economists' estimate.

Among the sectors, auto stocks were top gainers, rising 1 per cent as companies reported sales data for January.

Advertisement

Shares of fintech firm Paytm dropped 20 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India restricted Paytm Payments Bank from fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services due to supervisory concerns.

Fisheries stocks jumped as the government doubled the export target in the budget, while power stocks gained as the budget proposed that 1 crore houses would get free electricity via solar rooftops.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  2. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News28 minutes ago

  4. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  5. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement