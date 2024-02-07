Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Sensex plunges 800 points, Nifty ends below 21,550; Bajaj Finance, Titan top losers

Sensex ended 801.67 points lower at 71,139.90 and Nifty ended 215.50 points lower at 21,522.10.

Business Desk
Stock market crash
Stock market crash | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday erased early gains and quickly declined during mid-day trade dragged by losses in Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro. The Sensex and Nifty fell 1.4 per cent each from their respective day highs during the trading session.

Sensex ended 801.67 points lower at 71,139.90 and Nifty ended 215.50 points lower at 21,522.10.

Advertisement

Broad market indices also showed bearish trend with Nifty 100 and Nifty 200 closing 0.89 per cent and 0.81 per cent lower respectively. Sectoral indices also displayed a mixed performance with Nifty Consumer Durables closing 1.61 per cent lower, and Nifty FMCG falling 1.02 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media, however, ended 0.96 per cent and 0.41 per cent higher respectively.

Rupak De, Senior Technical  Analyst, LKP Securities, said "Nifty exhibited volatility throughout the day, with a prevailing bearish trend. The daily chart indicates the formation of a dark cloud cover, implying a bearish outlook in the near term."

Advertisement

"Support is situated at 21,500 on the lower end. A significant decline below this level could potentially initiate a correction in the market. Conversely, sustained trades above 21,500 might lead to an upward movement in the market," Rupak De added.

"Investors exhibited a reversal in strategy, adopting a cautious approach in anticipation of the upcoming FOMC meeting and interim budget amid persistent concerns regarding elevated valuations and escalating tensions in the Middle East. Further, the trend weakened in EMs as liquidation order for a major Chinese real estate firm dampened the sentiment. The US Fed is anticipated to maintain a rate pause, close attention will be paid to any hints regarding a potential rate cut in the month of May," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Advertisement

Sensex top gainers

  • Tata Motors: 2.84 per cent
  • SBIN: 0.50 per cent
  • HUL: 0.47 per cent
  • PowerGridCorp: 0.45 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: 0.32 per cent

Sensex top losers

  • Bajaj Finance: -5.03 per cent
  • Titan: -3.13 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: -3.08 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -2.76 per cent
  • Reliance: -2.70 per cent

Nifty top gainers

  • Tata Motors: 2.84 per cent
  • BPCL: 2.04 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: 1.05 per cent
  • Adani Enterprises: 1.02 per cent
  • Grasim: 0.93 per cent
  • HUL: 0.43 per cent

Nifty top losers

  • Bajaj Finance: -5.10 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: -3.10 per cent
  • Titan: -3.04 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -2.80 per cent
  • Reliance: -2.69 per cent
Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos15 minutes ago

  2. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement