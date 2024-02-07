Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Solar solution providers stock rise after FM’s Budget speech 

KPI Green Energy stock rose over 9 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,997.15, according to BSE.

Business Desk
Solar Panels
Solar Panels | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Budget 2024: Shares of solar solution providers KPI Green Energy and Sterling and Wilson soared on Thursday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced rooftop solarisation to ensure free electricity of up to 300 units per month for one crore households.

KPI Green Energy stock rose over 9 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,997.15, according to BSE. 

Advertisement

Websol Energy System shares jumped almost 5 per cent to hit its one-year high of Rs 388.15, while Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy zoomed over 4 per cent and Adani Green Energy surged more than 2.1 per cent.

As of 1:26 pm, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading marginally lower at 71,692.13 and 21,714.40, respectively, post Finance Minister's budget speech.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  2. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News28 minutes ago

  4. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  5. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement