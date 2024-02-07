Solar solution providers stock rise after FM’s Budget speech 

Advertisement

Budget 2024: Shares of solar solution providers KPI Green Energy and Sterling and Wilson soared on Thursday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced rooftop solarisation to ensure free electricity of up to 300 units per month for one crore households.

KPI Green Energy stock rose over 9 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,997.15, according to BSE.

Websol Energy System shares jumped almost 5 per cent to hit its one-year high of Rs 388.15, while Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy zoomed over 4 per cent and Adani Green Energy surged more than 2.1 per cent.

As of 1:26 pm, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading marginally lower at 71,692.13 and 21,714.40, respectively, post Finance Minister's budget speech.

