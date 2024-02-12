Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

SpiceJet shares fall on reports of job cuts

SpiceJet operates with approximately 9,000 employees and a fleet of around 30 planes. Eight of these planes are leased from foreign carriers.

Business Desk
SpiceJet
In 2019, SpiceJet reached its peak with a fleet of 118 aircraft and a workforce comprising 16,000 employees | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Budget carrier operator SpiceJet witnessed downturn in its share value following reports of impending layoffs. Shares fell as much as 4.6 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 65.05, as media reports indicated the company's plans to slash 1,400 jobs in a bid to sustain investor confidence.

SpiceJet operates with approximately 9,000 employees and a fleet of around 30 planes. Eight of these planes are leased from foreign carriers, complete with their respective crew and pilots.

Advertisement

The airline has officially confirmed the impending job cuts, attributing them to the necessity of aligning operational costs with company requirements. Reports suggest that SpiceJet's Rs 60 crore salary expenditure has been a driving factor behind this decision.

Reports indicate that termination calls have already begun, signalling the initiation of the job reduction process. Moreover, SpiceJet has been grappling with delayed salary payments for several months, exacerbating the strain on its workforce.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, SpiceJet is in the process of securing a Rs 2,200 crore fund allocation. However, concerns linger among certain investors, casting shadow over the funding prospects. A company spokesperson has refuted rumours of funding delays, asserting that progress is underway with fund infusion, with majority of investors subscribed.

In 2019, SpiceJet reached its peak with a fleet of 118 aircraft and a workforce comprising 16,000 employees. However, its current trajectory reflects a stark contrast, indicative of the challenges facing the aviation industry. Akasa Air, SpiceJet's closest competitor in terms of market share, maintains a fleet of 23 planes and employs 3,500 individuals, commanding a similar market share within the domestic aviation landscape.

Advertisement

As of 11:11 am, SpiceJet shares traded 2.82 per cent lower at Rs 66.26, underperforming the Sensex which was down 0.24 per cent.

The company commands market capitalisation of Rs 4,534 crore.
 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

2 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

13 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest Postponed For Hearing To Feb 27

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Ravi Teja's Eagle Witnesses Decline At Box Office After Good Opening

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Astrotalk raises $20 million from NY-based Left Lane Capital

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Distributes Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. LIC’s new product roll outs drive growth in Q3

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement