English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

State Bank of India taps top banks for potential $1 billion 5-year US Dollar bond issue

The Dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes will be part of State Bank of India's $10 billion medium-term note programme.

Business Desk
State Bank of India
State Bank of India | Image:State Bank of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

SBI US bond issue: State Bank of India has taken a significant step toward a potential five-year US Dollar-denominated bond issuance this month, appointing six major investment banks as joint lead managers, as revealed in a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Lead managers and initial guidance

Bank of America, BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan, MUFG, and Standard Chartered Bank will jointly manage the proposed issue. The initial price guidance for the five-year bond is set at a spread of 150 basis points over the five-year US Treasury yield. The settlement is scheduled for January 17, according to the term sheet.

Deal size and medium-term note programme

While the exact size of the deal is not specified in the term sheet, it indicates a "benchmark size," typically around $1 billion. The Dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes will be part of State Bank of India's $10 billion medium-term note programme.

Utilisation of proceeds

Proceeds from the bond issuance are earmarked for general corporate purposes and to meet the funding requirements of SBI's foreign offices and branches, as outlined in the term sheet.

Rating and market position

S&P Global Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' long-term issue rating to the benchmark-sized notes proposed by the London branch of SBI. The rating agency emphasises SBI's dominant market position, strong deposit franchise, and the support of India's robust economic growth, which bolsters the bank's loan growth, asset quality, and profitability.

Earlier this month, State Bank of India successfully raised $1 billion through a syndicated loan, highlighting the bank's strategic efforts in securing funding for its operations.

Advertisement

The potential bond issue is poised to contribute to SBI's ongoing funding initiatives and support its diverse corporate endeavors.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  3. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  5. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement