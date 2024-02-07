English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Tata inks deal with Airbus to manufacture helicopters in India

An industrial partnership was reached between Tata and Airbus Helicopters for production of H125 choppers in India.

Business Desk
Airbus H125 chopper
Airbus H125 chopper | Image:Airbus
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Tata Group and France's Airbus have signed an agreement to manufacture civilian helicopters "with a significant indigenous and localisation component", Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.

The agreement was signed during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India on 75th Republic Day, he said.

Advertisement

An industrial partnership was reached between Tata and Airbus Helicopters for production of H125 choppers in India. Additionally, India and France agreed on a defence-industrial roadmap.

Focus of India-France defence roadmap would be to identify opportunities in defence and industrial sectors, Kwatra said.

Advertisement

Kwatra further said India and France industrial roadmap would aim to achieve technology collaboration in air, space, maritime and land warfare domains.

India-France defence industrial roadmap would also provide for cooperation in robotics, AI, autonomous vehicles, platforms, cyber defence, he added.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. Bumrah is the BEST-EVER pacer India has produced, ICC makes him No.1

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. We are waiting for AI competition to arrive, says Microsoft’s Nadella

    Tech 12 minutes ago

  5. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami stats so far

    Web Stories13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement