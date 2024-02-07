Updated January 26th, 2024 at 15:19 IST
Tata inks deal with Airbus to manufacture helicopters in India
An industrial partnership was reached between Tata and Airbus Helicopters for production of H125 choppers in India.
Tata Group and France's Airbus have signed an agreement to manufacture civilian helicopters "with a significant indigenous and localisation component", Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.
The agreement was signed during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India on 75th Republic Day, he said.
An industrial partnership was reached between Tata and Airbus Helicopters for production of H125 choppers in India. Additionally, India and France agreed on a defence-industrial roadmap.
Focus of India-France defence roadmap would be to identify opportunities in defence and industrial sectors, Kwatra said.
Kwatra further said India and France industrial roadmap would aim to achieve technology collaboration in air, space, maritime and land warfare domains.
India-France defence industrial roadmap would also provide for cooperation in robotics, AI, autonomous vehicles, platforms, cyber defence, he added.
(With agency inputs)
Published January 26th, 2024 at 15:19 IST
