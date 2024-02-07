Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Union Bank of India Q3 profit surges 60% to Rs 3,590 crore

The state lender’s Goss Non-performing Assets (GNPAs) improved nearly 20% to Rs 43,261.9 crore in the December quarter.

Tanmay Tiwary
Union Bank of India
Union Bank of India | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Union Bank of India Q3 results: Union Bank of India’s profit zoomed 59.9 per cent Rs 3,589.9 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), as against Rs 2,244.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23).

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) surged 6.3 per cent to Rs 9,168 crore, from Rs 8,628 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Advertisement

The state lender’s Goss Non-performing Assets (GNPAs) improved nearly 20 per cent to Rs 43,261.9 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 54,012 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal (Q2FY24).

Its Net Non-performing Assets (NNPAs) eased 10.3 per cent sequentially to Rs 9,351.2 crore, from Rs 10,421 crore in Q2FY24.

Advertisement

The bank’s GNPA appreciated 155 basis points (bps) sequentially to 4.83 per cent in Q3FY24, from 6.38 per cent in Q2FY24. While its NNPA improved 22 bps to 1.08 per cent, from 1.30 per cent in Q2FY24.

Total Business of the bank jumped 10.7 per cent annually, wherein Gross Advances increased 11.4 per cent annually & total deposit grew 10.1 per cent YoY. 

Advertisement

The Bank has a total business of Rs 20,68,429 crore as on December 31, 2023.  

Notably, bank’s Return on Assets & Return on Equity improved to 1.07 per cent and 17.25 per cent, respectively during the third quarter (Q3FY24).

Advertisement

The shares of the bank zoomed after December quarter results. As of 2:20 pm, shares of the bank were trading 6 per cent higher at Rs 144.30 per share.

 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  2. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement