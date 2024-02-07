Advertisement

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund has introduced two new thematic fund offerings, the 'WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund' and 'WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund.' Both funds are open for subscription from January 16, 2024, and will close on January 30, 2024. These open-ended equity schemes are designed to provide investors with opportunities in key growth themes in the equity market.

The WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund is focused on investments in banks, NBFCs, and companies within the broader financial services sector, including insurance, asset management, capital markets, fintech, and more. On the other hand, the WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund aims to primarily invest in pharma and healthcare companies.

Advertisement

Aashish P Somaiyaa, CEO of WhiteOak Capital Asset Management, highlighted the unique position of WhiteOak Capital in offering thematic funds, leveraging its large research team. The launch of these thematic schemes aims to provide investors with exposure to promising growth themes in the Indian equity market. Somaiyaa said that while these themes present long-term wealth creation potential, they also offer a margin of safety and performance potential, even in the current market conditions.

Prateek Pant, CBO of WhiteOak Capital Asset Management, positioned these thematic offerings as an opportunity for investors to participate in longer-term structural themes. He emphasized that these funds represent a fundamental view based on deep analysis of various factors that are expected to shape the market over an extended period.

Advertisement

WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund

This fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity-related instruments of banks and companies in the financial services sector. The allocation includes 80 per cent-100 per cent in such instruments, with up to 20 per cent in other companies' equity instruments. The benchmark for this fund is the Nifty Financial Services Total Return Index (TRI).

Advertisement

WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund

The primary objective of this fund is long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity and equity-related instruments of pharma and healthcare companies. The asset allocation includes 80 per cent-100 per cent in this sector and up to 20 per cent in other companies' equity instruments. The benchmark for this fund is the S&P BSE Healthcare Total Return Index (TRI).

Advertisement

Investors have until January 30, 2024, to subscribe to these thematic funds, providing them an opportunity to align their portfolios with the anticipated growth in the banking, financial services, pharma, and healthcare sectors.