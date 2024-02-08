Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Wipro surges 14% following upbeat Q3 results despite industry challenges

The company's net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 2,694 crore, reflecting a 12% year-on-year decline.

Sankunni K
Wipro Share Price Surge
Wipro Share Price Surge | Image:Wipro Gurgaon
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Wipro shares surge: The shares of IT giant Wipro surged 13.65 per cent in the wake of its better-than-expected results for the third quarter of the financial year. The IT services company reported a constant currency (CC) revenue degrowth of 1.7 per cent sequentially, which exceeded the upper end of its degrowth guidance of 3.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent. Analysts describe the quarterly performance as "much better than worst fears," indicating a positive trajectory for the company despite prevailing industry challenges.

Image: Wipro Bengaluru

Profit, revenue fall

The company's net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 2,694 crore, reflecting a 12 per cent year-on-year decline. Wipro's consolidated revenue came in at Rs 22,205 crore, down 4.4 per cent year-on-year, slightly below analyst estimates of Rs 22,343 crore.

Despite the decline in YoY revenue and profit, the sequential performance showcased resilience, with a 1.8 per cent rise in the bottom line and a 1.4 per cent fall in the topline for the December quarter. Wipro's management provided a glimmer of hope by highlighting "green shoots" in discretionary demand, particularly noting double-digit sequential growth in the consulting practice.

Advertisement

Wipro's CEO, Thierry Delaporte, expressed optimism during a post-earnings media conference, stating, "There is some stabilisation now from revenue deceleration." The company's consulting business is showing early signs of a return to growth, with double-digit growth at Capco, a firm acquired in 2021.

The positive outlook and better-than-expected results led to a surge in Wipro's shares, closing 3.88 per cent higher at Rs 465.45 apiece on BSE. The stock's performance contradicts initial concerns about the IT sector's challenges, with larger rivals Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys also posting optimistic results.

Advertisement

Wipro's ADRs (American Depository Receipts) rose by 3.5 per cent in pre-market trading, indicating positive sentiment among international investors. The company's revenue of $2.68 billion surpassed estimates.

Analysts suggest that the commentary from Wipro's management is slightly more positive than in previous quarters, with expectations that macroeconomic improvements will lead to positive results, especially in businesses like consulting, which involve discretionary spending. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, Wipro's Q3 results and the subsequent surge in share prices signal a resilient performance and instill confidence in the company's future prospects.
 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement