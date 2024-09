Published 13:04 IST, September 15th 2024

Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 2 lakh cr; Bharti Airtel sparkles

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank surged Rs 29,662.44 crore to Rs 8,80,867.09 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 23,427.12 crore.