Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Meesho boosts quality control, delists 2 lakh products in last quarter

The delisting process was initiated after a comprehensive analysis of customer reviews, ratings, and feedback.

Business Desk
Meesho pre-festive season sales
Meesho boosts quality control | Image:Meesho
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Meesho boosts quality: Meesho, the Softbank-backed e-commerce platform, revealed on Tuesday that it removed nearly 2 lakh products from its listings in the last quarter after conducting rigorous quality checks. The delisting process was initiated after a comprehensive analysis of customer reviews, ratings, and feedback to ensure the continued enhancement of product quality.

Utilising the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Meesho has fortified its quality checks, aiming to improve keyword databases and detection capabilities on the platform. The company focuses on small sellers, predominantly dealing in unbranded products. Evaluating quality through customer reviews and feedback, Meesho has seen a 35 per cent increase in ratings for delivered products over the past year.

Advertisement

Low-rated products removed

Products consistently rated below 3 out of 5 are automatically removed from the platform. In the last six months, there has been a 15 per cent decrease in the visibility of lower-rated products, a trend the company plans to further reduce by 20 per cent within the next six months.

Advertisement

Meesho's commitment to maintaining high-quality standards involves delisting products that consistently receive poor ratings and reviews. Sellers whose products fall short of these standards face removal from the platform to uphold customer satisfaction.

The company's investment in technology and continuous quality checks resulted in the deactivation of nearly 2 lakh products that failed to meet the platform's standards over the last three months. 

Advertisement

This initiative aligns with Meesho's broader strategy, as evidenced by the introduction of the 'Trust Assurance Report' in August 2023. The report led to the delisting of almost 42 lakh counterfeit and infringing product listings, showcasing the company's dedication to maintaining a trustworthy and high-quality e-commerce platform.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos15 minutes ago

  2. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement