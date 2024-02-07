Advertisement

Meesho boosts quality: Meesho, the Softbank-backed e-commerce platform, revealed on Tuesday that it removed nearly 2 lakh products from its listings in the last quarter after conducting rigorous quality checks. The delisting process was initiated after a comprehensive analysis of customer reviews, ratings, and feedback to ensure the continued enhancement of product quality.

Utilising the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Meesho has fortified its quality checks, aiming to improve keyword databases and detection capabilities on the platform. The company focuses on small sellers, predominantly dealing in unbranded products. Evaluating quality through customer reviews and feedback, Meesho has seen a 35 per cent increase in ratings for delivered products over the past year.

Low-rated products removed

Products consistently rated below 3 out of 5 are automatically removed from the platform. In the last six months, there has been a 15 per cent decrease in the visibility of lower-rated products, a trend the company plans to further reduce by 20 per cent within the next six months.

Meesho's commitment to maintaining high-quality standards involves delisting products that consistently receive poor ratings and reviews. Sellers whose products fall short of these standards face removal from the platform to uphold customer satisfaction.

The company's investment in technology and continuous quality checks resulted in the deactivation of nearly 2 lakh products that failed to meet the platform's standards over the last three months.

This initiative aligns with Meesho's broader strategy, as evidenced by the introduction of the 'Trust Assurance Report' in August 2023. The report led to the delisting of almost 42 lakh counterfeit and infringing product listings, showcasing the company's dedication to maintaining a trustworthy and high-quality e-commerce platform.

(with PTI inputs)