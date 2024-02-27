Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

Morgan Stanley raises MSCI Europe target on AI advances and economic optimism

Financial giant raises European stock projection, citing market reevaluation amid Fed's pivot.

Business Desk
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley | Image:AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

AI fuels growth: Morgan Stanley has lifted its year-end target for the MSCI Europe index, attributing the uptick to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), increased deal activity, and optimism regarding a gentle landing of the US economy.

The financial giant, initially bullish on European stocks for the year, has adjusted its index projection from 2,115 to 2,230, citing a strengthening belief in a market reevaluation akin to historical soft landing scenarios following the Federal Reserve's pivot. Market indicators suggest a 63 per cent likelihood of an interest rate cut by the Fed in June.

While recent data indicate a sustained moderation in consumer prices, the European Central Bank (ECB) remains cautious about rate adjustments, considering notable wage growth and persistent underlying price pressures.

Investor sentiment leans towards a favourable soft landing for the US economy, driven by expectations of rate cuts and declining consumer prices, with the AI boom benefiting companies on both sides of the Atlantic.

In light of these developments, Morgan Stanley has updated its recommendations for various European sectors. Semiconductors received an upgrade to "overweight," fuelled by the surge in AI-related activities and increasing demand for advanced semiconductor equipment.

The travel and leisure sector also sees an upgrade to "overweight," thanks to positive free cash flow and a robust earnings outlook. Conversely, concerns over diminishing volumes and margin pressures prompted a downgrade of the household and personal care sector to "underweight" from "equalweight."

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 27th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Miz

Miz left stranded

24 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

an hour ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

2 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

3 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

3 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

3 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

3 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

3 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

3 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

3 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

3 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

3 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

5 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

21 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chhattisgarh: 2 Killed in Landslide at Iron Ore Mine

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas Takes A Break From Acting, Temporarily Relocates To London?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. 6 Congress MLAs From Himachal Taken To Haryana: CM Sukhu

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Former Supreme Court Judge AM Khanwilkar Appointed as Lokpal Chairperson

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Techie Dies, Colleagues Injured As Car Overturns on Rough Patch in Noida

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo